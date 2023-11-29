Riley Leonard transfer portal rumors: 3 best destinations for Duke QB
1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
All of the discussion about Riley Leonard could land in the transfer portal might be a moot point from the jump.
Upon his entrance into the portal, it was noted in most every report that he filed his paperwork with a "no contact" clause. That usually indicates that a player already has a destination in mind where they could land. And in this case, it seems very likely that Leonard will land with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
ESPN insider Adam Rittenberg noted Notre Dame as the "likely" program to land Leonard. Furthering that, within mere hours of the news that Leonard had entered the transfer portal, seven experts for 247Sports filed predictions that the quarterback would be going to South Bend.
And when you get down to it, it's hard not to see how obvious the fit is. Though they have more resources in terms of the football program, Notre Dame is another high-academic institution, which clearly appeals to Leonard given his time at Duke. Furthermore, the Irish are losing Sam Hartman to the NFL Draft, which opens up a void for a year or two until prized recruit CJ Carr is ready to take over.
It's a natural fit and it seems like the wheels are already in motion for it to happen. If you're a betting person, then bet on Riley Leonard being the next Notre Dame starting quarterback come the first game of the 2024 season, though anything can happen in college football and in the portal.