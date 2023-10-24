Rivals troll Phillies fans for leaving Game 6 early despite powerful lineup
Philadelphia Phillies fans who left early during Game 6 of the NLCS were trolled on social media.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies had the chance to close out the National League Championship Series on Monday night with a Game 6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Considering the team never lost at home throughout this postseason run had Phillies fans excited. This was their chance to watch the team clinch the NL pennant for the second consecutive season. Not to mention, they had Aaron Nola on the mound.
Instead, the Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies 5-1. Arizona wasted no time, scoring three runs in the second inning, highlighted by back-to-back solo home runs from Tommy Pham and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Late in the game, as a victory looked less attainable, Phillies fans began filing for the exits at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies fans roasted for leaving NLCS Game 6 early
Let's just say that those who are either Diamondbacks fans, fans of rival teams or those who aren't necessarily fans of the Phillies, let those who left the game hear it on social media.
Citizens Bank Park has been lauded throughout the postseason as one of the toughest to play in. The place does get loud with Phillies fans, as evidenced during the Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins, the Division Series vs. the rival Atlanta Braves, and this series against the Diamondbacks. In fact, it would get so loud during Game 1 of the NLCS that they nearly matched the noise level of a jet taking off.
The Diamondbacks struck early with the aforementioned homers by Pham and Gurriel in the second inning. Arizona third baseman Evan Longoria would knock in another run on a double in that same frame.
In the fifth, Arizona increased their lead on an RBI triple by second baseman Ketel Marte, which effectively knocked Nola out of the game. Marte would strike again in the seventh inning on a single to increase the lead to 5-1.
For the first time ever, the Phillies will play in a Game 7 in the postseason. Will the Phillies fans help bring the noise on Tuesday night? Or will the Diamondbacks continue to shock the world and clinch their first NL pennant since 2001? We'll find out on Tuesday night.