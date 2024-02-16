Rob Manfred already planning to dissuade another long slog in free agency
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred revealed he made a push for a potential solution to the slow offseason.
By Scott Rogust
Every year after the World Series, baseball fans look forward to the offseason, as they see if their favorite teams sign the top free agents to help them in their pursuit of hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy the next season. This MLB offseason has moved at a snail's pace. There were stretches of inactivity, particularly before the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Now, with spring training underway, there are still plenty of top free agents remaining, such as Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Jordan Montgomery.
This has been a concern among fans and media alike. This offseason has been a far cry from previous years when there was a flurry of signings.
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about how troubled he is about inactivity in free agency and if he has any plans to fix the issue. Manfred said that he would prefer that there is a free agency signing period, like in other sports, but with a deadline. However, Manfred notes that this was not well received by the MLB Player's Association.
"We actually made proposals to that effect to the MLBPA (MLB Players Association). They were not warmly received," said Manfred. "I think with the system we have right now, one of the tactics that's available to player representatives is to stretch out the negotiation in the belief that they're going to get a better deal. That's part of the system right now, and there's not a lot we can do about it.
"Certainly from an aspirational perspective, we'd rather have two weeks of flurried activity in December, preferably around the Winter Meetings...that will be the project in the next go-around."
Rob Manfred pushed for MLB free agency signing period
There was a push by MLB to create a signing period with a deadline, but that was rebuffed by the MLBPA, per Manfred. So, that idea was not feasible and would not be agreed upon.
As of now, Snell, Bellinger, and Montgomery appear nowhere near close to signing with a team, and this comes before exhibition games later this month. This comes after Snell won his second Cy Young award, first as a National League player this season, while Bellinger won NL Comeback Player of the Year.
Next offseason, there will be some big names set to hit the open market. New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto could reset the outfield market, considering he will just 26-years-old next winter and is one of MLB's brightest young stars. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso could become the highest-paid player at his position. Corbin Burnes will be the top starting pitcher in free agency. Then, there's the possibility that Gerrit Cole will opt out of his current deal with the Yankees. Overall, it's a strong free agency class next winter.
Manfred also revealed during his meeting with reporters that he will step down as MLB commissioner when his contract runs out on January 2029.
While some fans may like the idea of a free agency period in MLB, it doesn't appear that will happen any time soon. All they can do is that future offseasons move in more of a flurry like in previous years.