Is this Rob Manfred's first rodeo? The 2024 MLB Draft site is a barnyard mess
By John Buhler
On today's episode of what baseball got wrong, I present to you where the 2024 MLB Draft will be taking place. Apparently, baseball is too good for the ole Barclays Center, out in front of the Bellagio, or in front of the Rocky Steps. Instead, we're getting something more Texas than a Buc-ee's barbecued beef brisket burrito. Yes, Rob Manfred is having the MLB Draft inside of a rodeo venue.
There will be dirt, and there will be baseball writers who have never been outside before, coming together inside a state with more pride than a community of lions. This is so going to be a dog and pony show, it is not even funny. The only way this could be better is if a capuchin monkey was riding around on a shih tzu to deliver the picks to Manfred himself. No time for monkey business in Texas.
Well, unless you are in Austin and a Longhorns assistant coach's girlfriend has a Halloween party...
Anywho, the MLB Draft needs to be bigger than this. I understand that the MLB All-Star Game is taking place in Arlington, but everything should be bigger than Texas, right? I feel like we are going to a small-town high school graduation ceremony where it is no shoes, no shirt, no problem. Honestly, this looks like a place where the Branch Davidians once had meetings. Burn that thing to the ground!
The worst part about this location is that someone's precious Jordans are going to be compromised.
Just you wait until you get in the shower because there will be so much dirt coming out of your nose!
2024 MLB Draft location sure is something
What I would love more than anything is for Manfred to give these fine young men in attendance in three-piece suits a set of commemorative spurs. Someone will take these pieces of metal handed to them by Manfred to heart and wear them on their baseball spikes, forever going forward. When getting cleated goes horribly wrong... Ty Cobb would have loved this more than brushing his teeth.
While covering the draft, beat writers may need to take a tinkle. Although they will be happy to not have to go outside, they will be not-so-kindly greeted by a brass trough. As if that was not a sight for sore eyes, it will be an eyesore to see the apple core and lunchbox corner stew being cooked up and served to them ... in a trough! You don't get forks or knives for this, just a shovel and a slop bucket!
This is supposed to be one of the best nights in these young men's lives, but it looks like baseball is making a complete joke out of them and their accomplishments. It is like being only given backhanded compliments in your life, as you are gaslit into oblivion for the umpteenth time this week. "You're doing great, sweetie!" has taken on a whole new meaning. When good bull becomes bull spit...
This is not a Texas Rangers draft party, it is for the entire league. There are 29 other franchises here!