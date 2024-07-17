Rob Manfred responds to Bryce Harper's idea for All-Star Game change
By Curt Bishop
The MLB All-Star Game took place Tuesday night, and the American League emerged victorious over the National League by a final score of 5-3. While the All-Star Game is a fun event, there are certain issues that need to be addressed. By now, every fan and player has voiced their displeasure with the uniforms worn at the All-Star Game.
Gone are the days when players wore their individual uniforms for the big event. Now, the jerseys are mostly the same with 'American League' or 'National League' across the chest and a patch for players' respective teams. Major League Baseball has received a ton of blowback for this, and Bryce Harper is one of many who has proposed a change back to the old ways.
According to Evan Grant, MLB is going to consider doing this, as Manfred is "aware of the sentiment."
MLB considering change back to team uniforms for All-Star Game
This would be a welcomed change for baseball. Nobody is impressed with the new uniforms that are used for the All-Star Game. Fans, players, and media members alike agree that the experience is much better when players are wearing their individual uniforms.
While the switch was likely made so it would be easier to differentiate the two teams and know which side is which, the designs were never good, and there really was something special about having players wear their team uniforms as opposed to the new jerseys.
It's certainly okay for a few changes to be made to the uniforms, such as special caps for the game and even some additions to the jerseys, as long as the individual uniforms are used and the color schemes remain the same for them. That way, there can still be something new, but the integrity of the uniforms will still be intact.
It's good that conversations are at least going to be had about reverting back to the old ways, but it should be more than just conversations. MLB should without a doubt switch back to the way things were. The new All-Star uniforms do not look good, and it's clear that the individual jerseys are much better and ultimately enhance the experience of the midsummer classic.