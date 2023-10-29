Rob Manfred reveals his next horrible decision at the World Series
MLB managed to make some big changes this year without totally ruining the game. In fact, it's widely accepted the pitch clock has made the game better. Rob Manfred could quit while he's ahead, but it doesn't sound like he will.
Manfred revealed prior to Game 1 of the World Series on Friday that MLB is considering additional changes, including dropping the pitcher roster limit from 13 to 12, or even lower than that.
“The way that pitching is being used right now has caused a diminution in that star kind of quality for some of our starters,” Manfred said, per The Athletic. “And I do think it’s an issue that we should talk about…There’s a lot of fans who feel like the change from, ‘What’s today’s pitching matchup?’ to, ‘Who’s the opener today?’ has not been a positive.”
Rob Manfred considering reducing the 13-pitcher limit to 12
As it stands, teams can carry up to 13 pitchers on their rosters from Opening Day to the start of September as well as the playoffs.
Fans may prefer traditional starting pitcher usage but reducing the number of pitchers available on the roster is just going to make it harder for those fans' favorite pitchers to stay healthy. It's hard enough for teams to keep their arms free from injury. Forcing them to use them more won't help.
The positive could mean more spots for position players but a reduction to 12 pitcher spots could also trigger a roster reduction in general to 25. It will be interesting to see if the MLBPA puts up a fight to prevent it.
For those who don't want to see the reduction in pitcher limits, take heart that a change wouldn't be expected to come in 2024. It'll be something the league is considering down the line.