Rob Thomson shows a stunning lack of urgency after three-game skid in NLCS rematch
The Philadelphia Phillies just dropped three straight against the Arizona Diamondbacks in what was a highly-anticipated NLCS rematch. Normally, the postseason loser (in this case, Philadelphia) enters the series with a taste for vengeance. While the Phils did manage to squeak out a win in the first game, they lost the next three in increasingly embarrassing fashion. Arizona, perhaps the hottest team in baseball, looked well in control of the supposed league leaders from Philly.
It has been tough sledding for the Phils ever since the All-Star break. Currently 7-15 in that interval of time, to be precise. Their last two losses to Arizona were 11-1 and 12-5 on the scoreboard. Not exactly narrow defeats. The Phillies' pitching has been their strength all season, but it's faltering just in time to raise the blood pressure of everybody in the Delaware Valley. The offense hasn't been too hot either, stymied by particularly awful slumps from Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, who are generally Philadelphia's most reliable bats.
Every team is bound to hit a rough patch over the course of 162 games. The Diamondbacks sure did — theirs just came earlier in the season. Still, for a team that has been so dominant for the majority of the campaign, this sharp turn toward mediocrity has been jarring. And we know Philly fans aren't the most patient bunch.
In the face of tremendous struggles, Rob Thomson has done very little to assuage concerns in the fandom. That is generally his style, after all. He believes in his dudes and he sticks to his principles, for better or worse. It tends to work out, but when it doesn't, it sure can rile up the fandom.
Here's what Topper told reporters after the Phils' third and final loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
"Well it would have been nice to win today because we would have gone home .500, on a very tough road trip with three really good teams. We just gotta get home. We’re all looking forward to it. It’s been a long trip. Get home in front of our fanbase and start winning some games and winning some series." (h/t Phillies Tailgate and MLB.com)
It's fair to say the reactions to Topper's comments have been... less than kind. Some are even NSFW.
Rob Thomson draws ire of fanbase by shrugging off series loss to Diamondbacks
The Phillies are struggling mightily right now. The growing chants of 'fire Rob Thomson' are a bit rich. Philadelphians have a tendency to react, er, strongly when things go south. It is what makes the fandom so endearing, so admirable, but sometimes it's best to take a deep breath and assess in a broader context.
Thomson has been one of the best managers in baseball over the last few years. Point blank, no question. Is he a product of the talent on Philadelphia's roster? Sure, every coach is. But Thomson has proven that he can outwit opponents in the postseason and lead Philadelphia deep into the playoffs as frequently and consistently as any manager on any team.
Even with their recent slide, the Phillies are 69-49, tied for the best record in the National League with the Los Angeles Dodgers (the only team Philly has unambiguously owned in recent weeks). The second-place Atlanta Braves are 7.5 games back in the division. Philadelphia has afforded itself a bit of cushion for a midseason crisis, so the outright panic is premature.
If the Phillies still look this way toward the very end of the season — if Harper and Turner can't hit a softball off the tee once the playoffs arrive — then maybe, just maybe, it's time to start wringing hands a bit. But, the Phils' pitching was always going to regress to the mean eventually. That does not mean Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola, and the like are completely doomed in the playoffs. It just means the law of averages is coming into effect.
Topper has never been one for a rousing speech to the media after a bitter defeat. He tends to stay the course and believe that, in time, the negative outliers will cease, too. For every 'Nola stinks,' there's a 'Harper will never been this bad again in his life.' Balance will be restored, eventually.
That's not to say Thomson shouldn't show a bit more public displeasure, but we can pump the breaks on reevaluating his worth to the franchise. Let's reserve those conversations for after the playoffs.