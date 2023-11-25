Robert Kraft's dream Bill Belichick replacement is off the table for Patriots
A potential option to replace head coach Bill Belichick is now reportedly off the table for the New England Patriots.
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots are in the midst of a disastrous 2023 season in which they are 2-8 and sitting in last place in the AFC East entering Week 12. With the team not having much success in the post-Tom Brady era, reports were circulating that Patriots owner Robert Kraft could opt to move on from head coach Bill Belichick despite his success in his 24 seasons with the team.
If Kraft were to make the move, there was one coach he was reportedly targeting to replace Belichick. Now, it appears that option is off the table.
The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini reports that the Tennessee Titans have no desire to move on from head coach Mike Vrabel, as the team "strongly and collectively believes it has the right coach for long-term success."
Titans reportedly plan on keeping Mike Vrabel after season
Vrabel was linked recently to the Patriots, not just because he was a former linebacker for the team from 2001 until 2008 and received induction into the team's Hall of Fame back in October. Rather, The Boston Globe's Ben Violin reported that Vrabel was considered to be Kraft's "home run" pick to replace Belichick.
"Two sources close to the Patriots have independently said the same thing: They believe Vrabel, currently the Titans’ coach, is the Krafts’ “home run” choice to succeed Belichick," writes Violin.
The thing with Vrabel was that he was still under contract after he signed an extension with the Titans back in early 2022. It's currently unknown how long that extension runs through. So if the Patriots had wanted Vrabel as their head coach, they would have had to negotiate and agree upon a trade with the Titans, a la like the Denver Broncos did with the New Orleans Saints for Sean Payton.
But as Russini's report notes, the team is expected to be their leader "for years to come."
The Titans are currently 3-7 on the season entering Week 12, sitting firmly in last place in the AFC South. As of this writing, the Titans are in a position to get a Top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Putting this season aside, Vrabel has only one losing season in his previous five years with the team. Not to mention a 2-3 record in the playoffs, which included a run to the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season.
Overall, Vrabel has a 51-41 record.
If the Patriots decide to part ways with Belichick, they will look for another replacement option, with Vrabel reportedly off the market.