Inside the Clubhouse: Trade deadline buzz about Zach Eflin, Garrett Crochet, Blue Jays and more
In recent days, the trade market has picked up. But one high-ranking executive commented on Thursday morning, “Feels like teams are starting to get more serious, but the buyers are ridiculous in how they don’t want to give up anything to get better.”
Then the floodgates opened. Randy Arozarena was traded to the Seattle Mariners in a three-player deal. The Boston Red Sox acquired James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then the Phillies and Orioles, two teams that could meet in the World Series, completed a trade that sent outfielder Austin Hays to Philadelphia and right-hander Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache to Baltimore.
Here’s what I’m hearing around the league, via major-league sources.
Braves, Cardinals interested in Zach Eflin
Among the teams with interest in Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Zach Eflin include the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, according to major-league sources.
In addition to rotation help, one executive who has spoken to the Braves said that Atlanta is “looking for a bunch of different things with all their injuries.” But Braves executive Alex Anthopoulos has long been a fan of Eflin, who is under contract for $18 million in 2025. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are also looking for rotation help and one baseball person believes Eflin, 30, could have a similar impact on and off the field in St. Louis to Adam Wainwright.
Another Rays player drawing interest
The Texas Rangers have expressed interest in Rays infielder Yandy Diaz, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, and there are other teams involved. It’s unclear how willing the Rays are to move Diaz, 32, who is signed through 2025 with a $12 million club option for 2026.
No movement on Mason Miller
Before Mason Miller was placed on the Injured List with a broken left hand, the Los Angeles Dodgers were among the teams to express interest in the Oakland Athletics’ star closer, according to major-league sources.
The price for Miller, 25, was described by one source as “egregious.” The expectation before the injury was that Miller would stay in Oakland and the injury seemingly ensures that he will not be traded before the July 30 deadline.
Toronto Blue Jays might not be selling
The Toronto Blue Jays continue to signal to teams that they intend to compete in 2025, signaling that trades involving either Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette are unlikely, according to major-league sources.
One player that the Blue Jays are listening on is utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, sources say. Kiner-Falefa, 29, is not being stopped but he’s ahead of schedule in his return from a knee injury, is signed through 2025, and having a career-best season from the plate, slashing .292/.328/.420 with seven home runs, 33 RBI and a 115 OPS+.
Chicago White Sox and Garrett Crochet
White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet wants a contract extension if he’s traded in order to pitch in the postseason this year, as first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He has expressed no desire to pitch out of the bullpen, viewing remaining in the rotation -- and keeping his routine the same -- as the best way to ensure that he stays healthy.
Crochet, 25, has already thrown 111.1 innings this year after throwing a combined 73 innings from 2020-2023. In 21 starts this season, he’s posted a 3.07 ERA and 157 strikeouts. In MLB history, he ranks first among qualified pitchers with a strikeout percentage of 35% or more and with a walk percentage of 6% or less, with Corbin Burnes (2021), Gerrit Cole (2019), Max Scherzer (2019), Justin Verlander (2019), Chris Sale (2017) and Pedro Martinez (1999) also on the list.
Milwaukee Brewers and Garrett Mitchell
One name that has come up in trade talks involving the Milwaukee Brewers is outfielder Garrett Mitchell, sources say. It’s unclear how willing the Brewers are to move the young left-handed hitter, especially after Christian Yelich was placed on the Injured List with a back injury. But one rival executive in contact with Milwaukee viewed Mitchell as a potential trade piece to acquire a starting pitcher.