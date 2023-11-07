Robert Saleh bodied Zach Wilson with ultimate backhanded compliment
Robert Salah recently offered comments that, while well-intentioned, appear to carry a critical tone regarding Zach Wilson's performance in the most recent game.
Following the New York Jets' recent blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Robert Saleh shared some comments with the media. Though his intention was to offer compliments, his remarks have been widely interpreted as a critique of the quarterback's performance.
Saleh stated, "I'm not going to say it was even close to [Zach Wilson's] worst game," as reported by NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.
In the Monday Night defeat, Zach Wilson displayed significantly more promise compared to his previous outings. He completed 33 passes out of 49 attempts for a total of 263 yards. However, the glaring issue was the three fumbles he had, with only one recovered by his own team.
Did Robert Saleh throw Jets QB Zach Wilson under the bus?
Wilson was under relentless pressure throughout the game, and it's not surprising that he fumbled three times, given that he was sacked eight times by the Los Angeles Chargers' defense.
The unstoppable defensive duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack were standout performers in this game, with Bosa securing two and a half sacks and Mack claiming two. Others, such as Tuli Tuipulotu, contributed two sacks, while Dean Marlowe added one, and Morgan Fox claimed the other half of Bosa's sack.
Despite the Jets' making several mistakes during the game, Zach Wilson demonstrated the potential that made him a highly-touted quarterback at times. However, his chances of winning games appear limited with the current state of the offensive line, instead of his bad passing. The Jets' defense has been solid throughout the season, but a few critical errors proved costly, starting with a punt return touchdown.
Saleh's attempt to praise his quarterback has backfired, as his comments are now perceived more as criticism of a quarterback who still has ample room for development. Wilson's journey towards becoming a full-time NFL starter is ongoing, especially when considering the possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning to the league.
In summary, the Jets' recent loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was a challenging one, marked by a strong defensive performance from the Chargers and notable quarterback struggles from Zach Wilson. Coach Saleh's comments, intended as compliments, have drawn attention due to their mixed reception, highlighting the high expectations for the teams.