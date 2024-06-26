Rockets-Nets trade could have blockbuster implications for Kevin Durant, Suns
The Brooklyn Nets shook things up in the NBA on Tuesday by trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and then swapping draft picks with the Houston Rockets. The snowball now rolling down the hill could engulf Kevin Durant or even Devin Booker before long.
The Bridges trade makes sense. The star wing was reportedly ready to force the issue to reunite with his Villanova teammates on the Knicks and Brooklyn got a nice return for him.
The Nets turning around and trading first-round picks with the Rockets was more confusing. What gives?
Adrian Wojnarowski provided a little bit of clarity by reporting Houston's interest in landing Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.
"The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change next season. But now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns whole again."
The Suns are stuck between a rock and hard place with an expensive set of stars and no supporting cast for them. They don't have the draft capital to create one either. So hitting the reset button and getting their picks back could hold some intrigue.
Having said that, Phoenix needs to be willing to trade Durant and they're not going there at this point.
Wojnarowski later tweeted some more information about the Rockets side of the equation.
"As intrigued as the Rockets have been about Durant, they're determined to use the Suns picks to be aggressive on deals elsewhere now, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has made it clear that they want to run it back with this group, and Houston is seeking a major upgrade now."
Someone with a Houston area code may have frantically texted Woj after his Durant report because he pivoted towards the Rockets looking elsewhere in the span of four minutes.
If the Suns won't budge, the Rockets do need alternate targets to pursue. At the same time, that second report could be part of the cat-and-mouse game that trade negotiations can become. No one ever wants to appear too eager.
It turns out, one of those other options could even be Devin Booker.
"Rockets possess a pick swap with Suns in 2025, Suns' pick in 2027 and could end up with the Suns' pick in 2029 based on contingencies. If the Suns are ever faced with breaking up team, Houston's also in prime position to pursue a younger Devin Booker. For now, Phoenix is trying to win."
Now that's intriguing. There are really good reasons to question the Rockets interest in Durant, from his age to his non-Warriors track record on the trophy front. But Booker is another equation. He's younger and doesn't come with Durant's baggage. His best years may be ahead of him.
It would be safe to bet Houston would bite your hand off for a chance to bring in Booker, but that depends on things continuing to deteriorate for the Suns. They'll have to bide their time.
The NBA offseason is off and rolling, that much is clear.