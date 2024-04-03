Rockies-Cubs start time: Rain delay updates for Wrigley Field, April 3
Rain, rain, go away. The Cubs and Rockies want to play today.
Wednesday, April 3 was initially slated to be the series finale between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. Mother Nature, however, seemed like she may have other plans for the MLB action at the Friendly Confines.
The game was initially slated for a 6:40 local time first pitch in the Windy City, but the Cubs announced that the Northsiders wouldn't be taking the field for that initial start time due to a rain delay.
More specifically, it was a wintry mix delay with rain and snow coming down around Wrigley Field and Chicago throughout the day, conditions only made worse by the trademark wind and the 36-degree temperatures in the city as well.
But even then, the Cubs announcement appeared to leave the door open for the game to still be played. And that naturally had fans wondering when the game would actually be starting after the rain delay.
Rockies-Cubs start time: Rain delay updates for April 3 game
The earliest possible time that the Rockies-Cubs game at Wrigley Field on Wednesday will start is 7 p.m. CT, as announced by the home team when the game was officially put into a rain delay.
However, the statement that the Cubs will provide further updates for the rain delay and start time very much leaves the door open for the game to be delayed even longer.
The weather forecast in Chicago does not look good with a chance of rain and snow lasting through Thursday afternoon. That doesn't mean the Cubs and Rockies can't or won't play, but postponing the game is very much in the cards given the forecast.
On the southside of the city, the White Sox already postponed their series finale against the Atlanta Braves that was scheduled for earlier on Wednesday, a game that will be made up in late-June. The Cubs and Rockies, however, are open on Thursday, April 4 and would likely make up the game then should it be postponed.
We will provide any further updates on the game as they are made available.