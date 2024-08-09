5 Rockies prospects that could turn the NL West on it's head in the near future
By Jacob Mountz
The Colorado Rockies are going on their sixth consecutive losing season. We might have expected a team with such a poor record to sell-off what they could in an attempt to build a juggernaut of a farm system and come back next year with big ambitions.
But that’s not what the Rockies did. There was no fire sale. To the dismay of all the Rox fans that had hopes of bringing in a haul at the deadline, the lone Rockies’ All-Star, Ryan McMahon, was told he’d be staying with the team. While it seems like last place complacency is now a characteristic trait shared by everyone in the upper echelons of the Rockies’ organization, maybe, they are just buying time.
As it turns out, the Rockies’ farm system is loaded with talent. The Rockies’ currently have five prospects on the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list. With the likes of Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, and Elias Diaz leading the way, these five top prospects could propel the Rockies into contention. Let’s get to know these five and explore how they might fix the Rockies’ last place woes.
5. OF Zac Veen, MLB’s number 81 prospect
The past couple of years have been difficult for Zac Veen. However, this year, the 22-year-old left-handed hitter has broken out. Veen is currently slashing .278/.379/.450 with five home runs through 151 ABs. Veen missed a chunk of last year with a season-ending surgery. While he came back strong, unfortunately, injuries are continuing to hamper his progress. It is uncertain when he will return.
While it seems he can hit, Veen is prized for his speed which scouts have rated 60/80. In 2022, Veen stole 55 bases. While he has excellent speed, Veen is seen as a corner outfielder. As far as power goes, Veen’s ability to mash baseballs is unclear since a devastating wrist injury. Nonetheless, he should be an on-base threat as well as a threat on the basepaths.
4. OF Yanquiel Fernandez, MLB’s number 64 prospect
Yanquiel Fernandez is known for one thing: power. Fernandez hit 25 HR last year through 479 ABs. Scouts rate his power as 60/80 but rate his hitting potential as 45/80. According to the scouting report, he isn’t supposed to have very good bat-to-ball skills, but apparently, Fernandez didn’t get the news. This year, the 21-year-old left-handed hitter is slashing .280/.336/.432 with 10 HR through 322 ABs in Double-A and Triple-A. His other minor league numbers from prior years look compelling as well.
Aside from being a power-hitter, Fernandez is seen as an average defender with a strong arm that fits well in right field.
3. OF Jordan Beck, MLB’s number 54 prospect
Jordan Beck made his MLB debut earlier this year going 15-of-79 with two home runs. Shortly after, he hit the IL with a hand injury. On the year and since his injury, Beck has been tearing through the minors, slashing .321/.405/.560 with eight home runs through 150 ABs. Last year, he showed his power potential hitting 25 HR through 487 ABs.
Beck has good numbers throughout his minor league career. In addition, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter stole 20 bases last year. Beck can play all three outfield positions but is seen mostly as a right-fielder.
2. 2B/SS Adael Amador, MLB’s number 45 prospect
Adael Amador already made his MLB debut earlier this season being called up from Double-A. After going 6-of-35, he was sent back to Double-A where he is slashing .219/.342/.341 with 9 HR through 270 ABs. While these numbers look discouraging, Amador has had far greater success in prior years. Amador has always had great on-base numbers, even in his tumultuous struggles this year. His career OBP stands at .387.
Prior to this year, the 21-year-old switch hitter was known to walk more than strikeout, a trait similar to Juan Soto. However, it seems Amador lacks Soto’s power. Still, with a 55/80 hit rating from scouts, Amador brings a lot to the table.
1. RHP Chase Dollander, MLB’s number 36 prospect
This is Chase Dollander’s first year in professional baseball and he is already in Double-A. The 22-year-old prospective frontline starter is currently dominating in the minors with a 2.81 ERA through 83.1 IP in two levels of the Minors (High-A and Double-A). In that time, Dollander has struck out an astonishing 124 batters and held opponents to a .223 AVG.
Dollander has plus stuff all across the board, but his fastball is ranked by scouts as a 65/80. Occasionally touching 99 MPH with plenty of ride, this seems to be his best pitch. His 60/80 slider offers the perfect offset to his great heater. His four-pitch mix of fastball, slider, changeup, and curveball has been generating tons of swings and misses as evidenced by his strikeout total.