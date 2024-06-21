3 role players Warriors could target in a trade
Change is coming to Golden State this offseason whether Warriors fans like it or not. Klay Thompson could leave via free agency and Steph Curry's window for title contention in the Bay is closing quickly. It's time for GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. to take a big swing to breathe new life into this team.
Of course, the bloated salary cap will make it difficult for Dunleavy to make as many changes as he might like. Golden State will need to get creative to make any substantive changes on the floor. A potential sign-and-trade deal for Thompson or leveraging Chris Paul's salary slot could permit them to bring back a highly paid player. That's a gamble the Warriors may need to take to bring back a potential difference maker.
The Warriors don't have the assets needed to bring a new superstar into the fold but landing any of the following three role players could help Golden State compete for one more title with Curry as their best player.
3. Kevin Huerter
Huerter fell out of favor in Sacramento last year but he fits the profile of a guy who could really help the Warriors. In particular, he could really help void any potential void created by Thompson leaving via free agency.
Huerter isn't the defensive force on the perimeter Golden State would ideally land this summer, but he's an adequate defender at the two-guard position. That, combined with his potential to be a three-point marksman in head coach Steve Kerr's offensive system is worth the call by Dunleavy and his front office staff.
Trading for Huerter isn't going to win a ton of press conference accolades this summer but it's easy to see him rehabbing his value with the Warriors. He's just the sort of under-the-radar target that Golden State should be targeting in the coming weeks.
2. Bogdan Bogdanovic
Most of the trade chatter in Atlanta centers around Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The Warriors don't have the assets required to land either Hawks' guard. Instead, they should focus on the veteran shooter residing just behind them on the depth chart.
The 31-year-old Serbian can stretch the floor for any team with quality creators. His career 38.4% from three would give Golden State exceptional spacing with their first unit. Bogdanovic also still has the off-the-dribble game to give Kerr's second unit more juice when Curry and company are off the floor.
The Hawks might want to swing a bigger deal before turning their attention towards Bogdanovic but Golden State should push the issue. He should be available for the sort of modest price the Warriors can meet without too much trouble.
1. Jimmy Butler
The Heat have publicly drawn a hard line about no trading Butler this offseason but the prospect of losing him for nothing could push Miami to make a move. Acquiring him would require the Warriors to give him a two-year maximum contract. That might be cost prohibitive for ownership but it's also plausible they could view Butler as the sort of addition that could allow the franchise to go all in one last time.
Health and durability are major concerns for Butler as he enters his age-35 season. The Warriors would need to get comfortable with his medicals if they're going to take a swing of this magnitude.
If Butler is healthy it's easy to see how he could provide the team a major boost on the floor. He has the physicality required to guard star wings in high leverage situations. His ability to create efficient offense with the ball in his hands would also lower the team's dependence on Curry to do that over a full 82-game regular season.
The real benefit to adding Butler would be the way he could raise the Warriors' postseason ceiling. He's proven his ability to carry teams in the postseason at times. Golden State wouldn't need him to do that over the course of a full postseason run but they could greatly benefit from another guy who can take over a game when the stakes are at their highest.
Kerr's roster also has the flexibility required to allow Butler to play some power forward if his body starts to decline. A potential small-ball lineup with Butler at the four and Green at the five could be a nightmare for opponents in the postseason. Butler's combination of skill and basketball intelligence are a perfect fit in Golden State. They are also two big reasons why Miami wants to keep him in South Beach.
Butler may prove to be out of reach for financial and basketball reasons for the Warriors this offseason but he's their best chance of adding another potential superstar to play next to Curry. Trading for him would be a risky proposition for Golden State's front office but they aren't afraid to roll the dice in hopes of building a strong contender.