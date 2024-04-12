Ron Washington laying down new Angels culture, blasts player for lazy play that cost LA
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels lost a tough game against the Tampa Bay Rays. After the game, new manager Ron Washington didn't hold back when he discussed a crucial mistake by Jo Adell.
The Los Angeles Angels lost a tough game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon.
Late in the game, there was a crucial play that cost the Halos, as Jo Adell attempted to steal second base and beat the throw, but ultimately overran the bag and was tagged out.
Manager Ron Washington was none too happy about this play, and after the game, he did not hold back when discussing what took place, even calling out Adell for laziness.
"It's obvious he overran the bag," said Washington. "You know, we're down 4-2 right there in the eighth inning. If you're gonna decide to get that bag you gotta get the bag. I don't care what kind of jump you got. You've gotta get that bag simply because of the situation of the game. It is a teaching moment. Hopefully, that will never happen again because when you actually look at it, it was embarrassing to all of us. I know Jo didn't mean that in that manner, but we're down 4-2 and it was a teaching moment."
Washington certainly didn't hold back after this play took place.
It was a costly moment in the game, and it contributed heavily to why the Angels ultimately lost.
Los Angeles has had some tough luck over the past few seasons. Having an experienced manager like Washington around should at least help change the culture.
But a play such as this, as Washington alluded to, should serve as a teaching moment for Adell. Washington simply laid down the law with his comments, making it clear that in the culture he had created, a mistake like this simply will not fly.
Washington also made clear that he understands Adell didn't intend to be lazy or make such a crucial mistake. This is a stark contrast to a moment earlier last season when St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol called out Tyler O'Neill for a lack of hustle and doubled down on his comments from the previous night the following day.
Washington did the right thing by referring to this situation as a teaching moment, giving Adell a little bit of grace, as well as a chance to learn from his mistakes, rather than castigating him.
We'll see how this ultimately affects the Angels and if Adell will have learned from his mistake.
The Halos head into Friday's slate of games with a record of 6-6, sitting a half-game behind the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the AL West.