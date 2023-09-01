Ronald Acuña ends all NL MVP debate in historic fashion with Braves grand slam
By Kristen Wong
Braves' Ronald Acuna just powered his way to the summit of the NL MVP race with a grand slam against the Dodgers.
What a time to be in the shoes of Ronald Acuna. Hours after marrying his longtime girlfriend, Acuna's back on the field marking his name in the history books. The Atlanta Braves legend-in-the-making recorded a grand slam in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With that homer, the 25-year-old Acuna became the first-ever player with 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season.
In the second inning, Acuna hit the grand slam off Dodgers' Lance Lynn to give his team a 5-1 lead. Afterward, he trotted around the bases knowing what has felt likely but not certain until now: He's winning NL MVP. No question about it.
Sure, fellow teammate Matt Olsen had a nice run. Ex-Braves' Freddie Freeman almost looked like he was going to pull a fast one. And Dodgers' Mookie Betts, who was arguably neck-to-neck with Acuna prior to this game, will still have the faith of L.A. behind him.
But for Acuna to pocket an ultra-rare milestone like that.... There are no words. There are no precedents.
Braves' Ronald Acuna is ready to receive NL MVP award
There are, of course, the naysayers who will still believe Acuna's feats don't measure up to what Betts has accomplished this season. Looking at advanced metrics, heading into Thursday's game, Betts held the edge over the Braves slugger with a higher bWAR (7.6) and OPS (1.021); Betts' positional versatility could also win him some favors during voting season.
In truth, Acuna was always going to achieve the 60/30 milestone this year, it was only a matter of when.
He has now separated himself from Barry Bonds and Eric Davis, the only players who hit 30 homers and stole at least 50 bases in a single season.
That was back in the 80s and 90s. What Acuna is doing now, against the cream of the MLB crop, with 29 games to spare? Take a bow. Enjoy the moment. He's earned it.