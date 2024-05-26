Braves fans in panic after Ronald Acuña suffers scary injury against Pirates
By Mark Powell
It's been a long season for Ronald Acuña Jr., who may have suffered a major setback on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Acuña Jr. hasn't performed up to his NL MVP standards so far this campaign, but was starting to get back on track prior to the Braves weekend series against the Pirates.
Acuña is a five-tool player for Atlanta. He has a cannon for an arm and the speed to make electric catches in the outfield. Acuña set all kinds of records in 2023, including becoming the first player to join the 30-70 club. Unfortunately, it appears the Braves mediocre May could end in horrible fashion, with Acuña Jr. going down with a non-contact leg injury.
We cannot presume what the injury is, but given Acuña's immediate reaction, it doesn't look promising. He immediately left the game and will surely undergo an MRI shortly.
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury update: Who will replace the Braves star?
The Braves are likely to promote a player from the minor leagues to replace Acuña Jr. if he hits the injured list. Forrest Wall, for one, was just sent down to Gwinnett a few weeks ago and has MLB experience under his belt.
In the meantime, Adam Duvall and Orlando Arcia have experience in right field. Marcell Ozuna is the full-time DH and a below-average defender, but could also slide into right field for a game or two. The Braves are lucky enough to have several outfielders used to playing several spots, including Jarred Kelenic, when called upon.
Acuña's value cannot be understated. He is the engine for this team, especially during the regular season. Atlanta already faces a surprising NL East deficit to the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. Without their best player, the struggling Braves lineup would take another step back.
Acuña was slashing .246/.348/.356 on the season with a .704 OPS.