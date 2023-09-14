Ronald Acuña Jr. fires back at Phillies manager Rob Thomson after clinching NL East
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. fired back at Phillies manager Rob Thomson for calling out his home run trot.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was called out by Phillies manager Rob Thomson a few days ago for his home run trot. Thomson said he wants his players to act like they've been there before.
The best answer to any of this is for the Phillies pitchers to stop giving up home runs to the Atlanta Braves. Of course, that's easier said than done this year. Atlanta is on pace for a record number of team home runs.
Thomson was asked about his comments after Wednesday's loss, and he tried to backtrack slightly. Evidently he was not taking a shot at Acuña.
"That was nothing to do with the Atlanta Braves and what Ronald does, or Ozuna," Thomson said. "They can do what they want. I can’t control that. I just mentioned that I preferred people act like they’d been there. I wasn’t trying to start a controversy or anything like that."
That didn't stop Acuña from speaking out on social media after the Braves clinched. Safe to say he got the last word here.
The Braves have won six straight NL East crowns, so they have been there before. Acuña can do what he wants until the Phillies, or some other team for that matter, takes Atlanta down.
Acuña is about to have a 40-40 season. Heck, he already has over 60 steals and counting. He's three home runs away from being the sixth player to ever reach that mark. There's a reason Acuña is the favorite to win NL MVP (though Mookie Betts is on his tail).
I applaud Thomson for standing up for his team. They did defeat the Braves in the NLDS last season, so they have some bragging rights. But it's a new season, and Acuña has earned the right to pimp his home runs as much as he wants...for now.