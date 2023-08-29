Ronald Acuña Jr. knocked over by field rushers in worrying scenes at Braves game
Fans at Coors Field rushed at Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. and knocked him to the ground during Monday night's game.
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves are prepared to close out the season with there being just one month remaining before the postseason. The team has a double-digit lead over their opponents in the NL East and appears certain to win that title for the sixth year in a row. Not to mention, the team and fanbase get to watch Ronald Acuña Jr. look to win the NL MVP and become the fifth player to ever record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season.
On Monday night, Acuña secured his 60th and 61st stolen base of the season at the expense of the Colorado Rockies. But that won't necessarily be the talk of the game, sadly. That's because of an incident that took place in the outfield of Coors Field involving a couple of fans.
Ahead of the bottom of the seventh inning, a fan ran onto the field and grabbed onto Acuña. As three security guards at Coors Field tried to pry the fan off of Acuña, another fan ran onto the field. The second fan bumped into Acuña, who fell backward over the fan that was being held down by security.
Braves: Fans at Coors Field push Ronald Acuña Jr. to the ground
Acuña's teammate ran towards the outfield to make sure that he was okay, while also surveying security to try to get the fans off the field. One of those fans had to be physically carried off of the field by two security guards.
For those curious, Acuña didn't appear to be injured, as he remained in the game. As you can see on the Bally Sports South broadcast, Acuña was laughing about the ordeal.
Acuña eased the minds of Braves fans around the world because he hit a bases-clearing double in the top of the ninth inning to extend the team's lead to 13-4.
The Braves won the game 14-4. With that, they are 85-45 on the year and hold a 12.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first in the division.
Acuña went 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run, a double, four runs scored, five RBI, and two stolen bases. On the year, Acuña has now recorded a .335 batting average, a .418 on-base percentage, a .572 slugging percentage, 29 home runs, 70 RBI, 119 runs, and 175 hits in 130 games played.
It appears that Acuña is just fine, but it was a concerning ordeal that could have ended in injury.