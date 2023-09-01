Ronald Acuña Jr.'s history-making home run made more special by personal triumph
Ronald Acuña Jr. not only became the first player in MLB history to achieve a 30-60 season, but he just got married to the love of his life on the same exact day. You cannot make this sort of stuff up!
By John Buhler
Ronald Acuña Jr. made MLB history for the Atlanta Braves and got married on the same day.
Ronald Acuña Jr. just had one of the best days of his young life on Thursday.
The National League MVP frontrunner for the Atlanta Braves not only became the first player in MLB history to achieve 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season, but he got married earlier in the day on Thursday. Acuña planned to get married this offseason, but his fiancee Maria Laborde's visa was set to expire. Together, they held an impromptu ceremony on Thursday so they could stay together.
Family is everything for Acuña, as he wants his new wife and two young sons here for the postseason.
Acuña hit his 30th home run of the season early in the ball game on Thursday night. It was a grand slam to give the Braves a 5-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta later took Game 1, 8-7.
Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, makes MLB history, all in the same day
Atlanta improved to a baseball-best 88-45 on the season, thanks in large part to Acuña's second-inning heroics. This Game 1 victory over Los Angeles gave Atlanta a five-game lead over the Dodgers for the best record in the National League, as well as potential home-field advantage in the MLB postseason. The Braves and Dodgers are on a shortlist of teams who can realistically win it all.
On the evening, Acuña went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, four runs batted in, a walk, a run scored and yet another stolen base. He is having the greatest season by a leadoff hitter in baseball history. As long as the Braves finish with a top-two seed in the National League, he should win NL MVP going away. It has been utterly fantastic to see the coronation of Rey La Bestia across the entire sport.
Overall, we all should be ecstatic that Acuña's wife and young children get to remain in the United States throughout the Braves' playoff run. We have to remember that he had his 2021 MLB season cut short right before the All-Star Game due to a torn ACL suffered in Miami. Atlanta would go on to win its first World Series championship in 26 years that year. This time, the Braves will need Acuña.
Congratulations on having one of the best days of your entire life, both personally and professionally!