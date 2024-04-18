Ronald Acuña Jr.'s scandalous new agency could impact his Braves future
Ronald Acuña Jr. is signing on with Rimas Sports, which could impact his Braves future someday.
By Mark Powell
Ronald Acuña Jr. is switching agents, but it comes with a catch. Acuña Jr. is expected to sign with Rimas Sports, which is owned by Bad Bunny. Unfortunately for Acuña Jr. and Bad Bunny, Rimas Sports is already under investigation by the MLBPA and could have its license revoked.
William Arroyo of Rivas already had his license taken away, while two other agents who applied for certification were denied. As of this writing, Michael Velazquez is their only certified agent. Yet, Acuña Jr. doesn't seem to have many concerns, in part because he is only hiring Rivas to represent him in marketing and off-field matters. That could always change should Rivas establish itself as a powerful agency in baseball and restore its reputation with the MLBPA. Thus far, MLBPA hasn't revealed why Rivas Sports is under investigation.
Acuña Jr. signed an eight-year, $100 million contract with the Braves in 2019. At the time, the Braves were taking a chance on an exciting, oft-injured player who had potential. Since then, Acuña has exploded onto the scene. He won NL MVP last season and could surely make more money on the open market.
Rivas Sports will impact Ronald Acuña Jr.'s future with Braves eventually
Prior to the 2024 season, Acuña Jr. said he wanted to be a Brave for life. That's all well and good, but that also means he wants more money, which Alex Anthopoulos is in no position to give him. Acuña Jr.'s contract runs through the 2026 season, with team options for 2027 and 2028. It's a real bargain for Atlanta, and allows them to add talent around their superstar outfielder.
Acuña is allowed to have Rivas represent him for marketing and business opportunities. If he wants to negotiate a new contract, however, he'll have to go through his current agent. If Rivas Sports is certified by the MLBPA, he could make his intentions clear by becoming the company's marquee client.
For now, Acuña Jr.'s decision does little harm. If anything, he'll earn more money off the field, which is great for everyone involved. However, making such a move also suggests he's unhappy with his current salary -- and frankly who could blame him?
If the Braves are forced into salary negotiations with Acuña ahead of schedule, it would become a tough battle for both sides. Atlanta has Acuña Jr. under contract, but also doesn't want to anger its biggest star.
An agency change could prompt a momentous decision in the MLB landscape, for better or worse. For now, it's too soon to worry.