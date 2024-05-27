Ronald Acuña Jr.’s reaction to injury is as heartbreaking as the injury itself
By Lior Lampert
Unfortunately, for the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr.'s guess for his potential return date was pretty far off.
The reigning National League MVP initially suffered a non-contact injury against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, which the Braves ominously labeled as "left knee soreness." Acuña initially compared the pain to when he sprained his ACL in 2018, sidelining him for a month. He predicted a similar timetable based on the discomfort he is currently experiencing. But the latest reporting from Atlanta is the worst-case scenario.
An MRI revealed a "complete tear" of the ACL in Acuña's left knee, per an official statement from the Braves. He will undergo surgery "at a date yet to be determined and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season," the team announced.
While the injury itself is heartbreaking, seeing how Acuña reacting to the news is equally as gut-wrenching:
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s reaction to injury will make your heart hurt
"Sorry," Acuña said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), followed by a broken heart and crying emojis.
After going down with a devastating season-ending knee injury, Acuña feels like he is letting his teammates and the city of Atlanta down. But the Braves made it abundantly clear he has nothing to apologize for and the full support of the franchise.
Nevertheless, Braves center fielder Michael Harris II perfectly encapsulated how the entire organization and fan base feels in light of the brutal Acuña update.
Acuña will finish the year with a .246/.348/.356 slash line, four home runs, 15 RBIs and 16 stolen bases across 221 plate appearances. We project veteran slugger Adam Duvall to get the first crack at filling the void left by the four-time All-Star. Moreover, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Braves try to trade for his replacement ahead of the deadline on July 30.
However, the last time Acuña tore his ACL, the Braves won the World Series. Could history repeat itself? Atlanta certainly hopes so. Regardless, they would preferably have their star outfielder healthy and in the lineup if it were up to them.
Sitting at 30-20 and second place in the NL East, the Braves trail the MLB-best Philadelphia Phillies by six games in the divisional standings.