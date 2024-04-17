Ronald Acuña Jr. shuts down fan concern in a big way against hated Astros
The Ronald Acuña Jr. breakout is finally here.
The Atlanta Braves have not had the start to the 2024 season that they envisioned. Yes, they entered play on Wednesday with an 11-5 record, but they lost Spencer Strider for the year, were already without Sean Murphy, and then just lost Ozzie Albies to a toe fracture.
Perhaps the biggest concern of all was the play of reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. Sixteen games into the season he just did not look like himself. In fact, he had gone his first 65 at-bats without a single home run.
It's safe to say Braves fans have nothing to be concerned about anymore.
Braves fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Ronald Acuña Jr. belts first home run of the year
The game was knotted at one as the fifth inning began, and Acuña made sure to change that on the first pitch he saw. J.P. France threw a breaking pitch that caught too much plate, and Acuña deposited it over the center field fence. So, so encouraging.
Acuña was coming off one of the greatest seasons we've ever seen, smashing 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases. His base stealing has been there this season as he led the league with eight entering Wednesday's games, but his power had been non-existent. He had just four extra-base hits, all doubles, before hitting that home run. Hitting it against the Astros, the team they beat in the 2021 World Series, makes it that much sweeter.
With the injuries this Braves team has had to endure, they need Acuña to resemble 2023 Acuña to get to where they want to go. They need him to lead the way offensively for Atlanta to make a deep run to and in the postseason. This home run helps immensely.