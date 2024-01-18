Ronald Acuña Jr. teases new skill that should evoke immediate fear for MLB
Ronald Acuña Jr. is about to become even more valuable of an asset for the Atlanta Braves. How?!
By John Buhler
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. can do it all, but he is still always looking for ways to improve his game. Fresh off his first NL MVP season, Acuña is putting in the work in the days and weeks leading up to spring training to become even more valuable. While becoming more clutch in the postseason would certainly help, you cannot recreate those high-pressure situations in a vacuum, so learning how to switch hit it is!
Acuña was seen messing around from the left-handed side of the batter's box in mid-to-late January. His best friend on the team in second baseman Ozzie Albies is a proficient switch hitter, but I am certain his skipper Brian Snitker is not going to love seeing Ronnie pop up lazy fly balls from the opposite side of the plate. Still, I think switching it up is a great way to keep one's mind fresh in this.
As long as he stays healthy, Acuña will remain one of the three best players in the game. Not only did he take his level of play up a notch in his second season back from suffering a torn ACL in July 2021, he grew as a man, and became an even better teammate. His 40/70 season will go down in history as one of the best regular-season campaigns in MLB. Unfortunately, it yielded zero postseason success.
This video may be a plant or a distraction from what he is really working on, but we all shall see...
Once again, Atlanta is one of the favorites to get to and win the World Series. Is this team ready for it?
Ronald Acuña Jr. attempts hitting from the left-hand side of the plate
No, I don't expect for Acuña to recreate his 2023 MLB season next year. Frankly, I don't want him to. What is important to me and the rest of Braves Country is for Acuña to stay healthy, continue to grow and mature as a man, and be the man when Atlanta needs for him to be the man whenever the situation calls. From early spring to the dog days of summer, to cool October nights, it doesn't matter.
The Atlanta Braves are firmly in win-now mode. They are on a shortlist of teams in the NL who can realistically win the Fall Classic. I would say other squads like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies immediately come to mind, but keep in mind that nobody saw the Arizona Diamondbacks winning the pennant this past year. Of course, the Texas Rangers just won it all.
Overall, it is about playing your best baseball when the season requires it. This may be a game based on averages and winning in the long run. However, few clubs are as talented as the Braves. They need to take advantage of the situation at hand. Atlanta improved its starting rotation by trading for Chris Sale, as well as improved outfield depth in the Jarred Kelenic deal, but so much more must be done.
Who cares if he does not end up a switch hitter? Acuña clearly loves playing the game of baseball.