Rookie of the Century: Caitlin Clark breaks record Sheryl Swoops laughed over
The WNBA is having its most successful season in quite a while. One huge reason is what Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has brought to the game.
In her first year, Clark has already set the rookie record for 3-pointers made in a single-season. She has the rookie assist record. And of course, her 19-assist performance against the Dallas Wings that was the most in a single-game in history.
It's been a monumental season for Clark and the Fever and it got more monumental on Friday.
Caitlin Clark now owns the WNBA record for assists in a season
In a close game Friday night against the Las Vegas Aces, Clark made history once again as she set the record for most assists in a single-season in WNBA history with 317 assists.
By setting this record, she surpassed Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas' 316 assists record she set just last season. Notably, Sheryl Swoopes laughed at the idea back in April. Clark got the record and the last laugh.
Clarks passing ability is something we haven't seen in a long time in the league. Some names come to mind in terms of players that racked up a ton of assists in a season, like New York Liberty veteran guard Courtney Vandershoot, and taking it back in the day with former Sacramento Monarchs guard Ticha Penicheiro.
Not only will Clark win the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award, but she has also solidified herself as a Most Valuable Player candidate and heading into next season.
In her rookie year, Clark is averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. If you've had the pleasure of watching the Fever this year, it is quite noticeable how much better she has made her teammates around her including Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull.
Last year, the Fever finished 13-27 (worst record in the East, third worst in WNBA), and this year they will make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
They have two games left in the regular season against the Wings on Sunday and against the Washington Mystics next Thursday. Clark's assists will only grow.