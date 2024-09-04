Rookies to watch: 4 Dallas Cowboys draft picks who can shine Week 1
By Criss Partee
After a fairly quiet NFL offseason and no real big-splash signings in free agency, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping a few of their draft picks can make an immediate impact. Dallas will begin the 2024 campaign with four first-year players starting and receiving significant playing time at center (Cooper Beebe), left tackle (Tyler Guyton), cornerback (Caelen Carson) and linebacker (Marist Liufau).
These Cowboys have been built around veteran leadership but will now look to rookies as major contributors this season. Usually, when an NFL team has to start this many rookies the majority of them were not high picks. Even Guyton who was selected in the first round by Dallas was the 29th overall pick. The Cowboys are a team expected to be in the mix late in the season so these young players must be able to step up and ball out this year.
4. Cooper Beebe, Center
The third-round pick from Kansas State will step into the starting lineup on a team with lofty expectations. Beebe moves from guard to playing center overseeing an offensive line that has anchored one of the most explosive offenses in the past few years. While Beebe is changing positions, he’s extremely physical and shouldn’t have any problems transitioning to the pro game.
"I'm ready to go," Beebe said. "This has been my lifelong dream, and to know it's six days away, it's kind of surreal. There's so much excitement around it and I just can't wait for this weekend."
"When I first got here, I was super nervous," Beebe explained. "I hadn't really played the position. I think I was really timid to not screw up, and now I'm out there playing free. I'm confident…I have a lot of great help around me. If I don't see something the right way, I got dudes that can check me and that gives me the ultimate confidence."
3. Tyler Guyton, Tackle
After 13 years of Hall of Fame-level play at the left tackle position, Tyron Smith is no longer in the fold and the Cowboys look to rookie Tyler Guyton to fill his shoes. Selected in the first round of April’s draft, taking Guyton 29th overall was called “risky” by some. But after seeing his work ethic during the offseason right up through training camp and the preseason, it’s likely this Oklahoma Sooner could pay dividends quickly.
"My first exposure was the Zoom, when I was at the Combine,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. I loved his personality and I enjoyed his story. These young men, their path, and what they go through. I think it is important to in judging where their foundation is and what you have to build on too.”
2. Marist Liufau, Linebacker
With Liufau, you’re going to hear many of the cliches we’ve grown accustomed to when it comes to football players. However, they are all true regarding this third-round pick out of Notre Dame. Intelligent, versatile, plays with a high motor and superb athleticism. Having played at Notre Dame it already seems like Liufau is ready for the NFL road experience as a Dallas Cowboys player.
"You either love Notre Dame or you hate them, so everywhere we go on the road, everyone hates us, " Liufau said. "That's helped me to grow as a player and kind of handle those environments and sort it out."
"The detail that coaches go through to get, really, the game plan to us, detailing out the personnel for us, what our opponent likes to do," Liufau speaking of the coaching staff's preparation. "Also, the attention to detail from the players is next-level. Everyone is being intentional with what they're doing out there on the field and in the meeting room."
1. Caelen Carson, Cornerback
Dallas did not draft Carson expecting him to start Week 1, but with DaRon Bland out due to a foot injury, the fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest is thrust into the spotlight. Luckily, Carson has impressed through the summer and feels like he’s ready for prime time. With Trevon Diggs returning from his ACL injury, Carson should get plenty of opportunities to show teams how prepared he is for the moment.
"I'm more than prepared," Carson said. "I wouldn't say that I expected it, but I'm ready. … If you make it bigger than what it is, then it's gonna be a big moment for you. It's gonna be [like] any other game. I've been playing football all my life, so I feel like nothing changes."
"It's just more people and you're on television but, at the end of the day, I've been doing it since I was five years old."