Rookies to watch: 2 Eagles draft picks who can shine Week 1, 2 who will struggle

Slay on Reed Blankenship: "Shout out to Josh Allen because he said the 'milk check.' We got a guy on ours who is 'milk check' - That’s my boy Reed, shoutout to Reed. This is a different milk check over here. He's good milk. He don't spoil. He makes a lot of plays.” 🥛🦅#Eagles pic.twitter.com/jLqOnsziqw