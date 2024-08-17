Ross Atkins could save his job with the ultimate free agent Hail Mary
This offseason has the potential to be one of the better offseasons of the 21st century. There will be plenty of talent either looking to be traded or looking to sign new contracts in free agency.
The Chicago White Sox will continue blowing up their roster by likely moving Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. They won't be the only ones that could see huge changes to their roster though.
The biggest story of the offseason will absolutely be the Juan Soto sweepstakes as the 25-year-old superstar enters unrestricted free agency. Soto and his agent Scott Boras have turned down multiple $300+ million contracts over the last few seasons in order to get Soto to free agency.
Now Soto is just a few months away from getting there and nobody knows where he might sign.
MLB insider lists Blue Jays as top 5 Juan Soto suitor
Obviously, the top suitor for Soto will be a return to the Bronx alongside Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees could offer him upwards of $600 million if they so choose to and Soto would fit very well beside Judge for the next decade, or however long Judge is playing.
Beyond the Yankees, suitors like the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are obvious because of their willingness to spend money and their desire to win.
But MLB insider Jon Heyman has another idea that doesn't sound too farfetched. Heyman listed his top Soto landing places recently and coming in at fifth on that list was the Toronto Blue Jays.
"They tried for Soto in trade and 'owe' fans," Heyman noted, giving them about a 25-to-1 chance to land him.
Ross Atkins will likely prioritize an extension for Vladdy Guerrero Jr and maybe even Bo Bichette before he really looks at offering Soto that decade long contract that he's searching for. But if all goes right for Atkins, why not take a shot at Soto?
Atkins has the ability to spend the money and if he really wants to win, this deal would set the foundation for the next decade. Blue Jays fans would feel like they were in a dream if their front office manages to extend Vladdy and sign Juan Soto in the same offseason. That's the winning mentality that fans want to see.