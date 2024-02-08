Rouen vs. AS Monaco live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Coupe de France live
Rouen host AS Monaco in the Coupe de France tonight, with USMNT forward Folarin Balogun expected to play for the away side. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Folarin Balogun is expected to return to the AS Monaco lineup as his side play Rouen in the Coupe de France tonight. The USMNT forward has missed Monaco's last two games due to a shoulder injury.
Balogun starred for Stade de Reims last season, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. However, since joining Monaco permanently from Arsenal, his performances have been underwhelming.
The striker has scored just four goals in 15 Ligue 1 games this campaign. However, tonight's match in the Coupe de France against Rouen of the Championnat National (France's third division) is an opportunity for Balogun to show his class.
Rouen were promoted to the Championnat National last season and are now seventh in the division. Monaco are currently fifth in Ligue 1, which would qualify them for the Europa Conference League. However, they will have ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League this campaign.
Les Rouge et Blanc do have a good chance of silverware in the Coupe de France, if they can get past Rouen, then they will be in the quarterfinals. Although, Rouen have shown that they can be giant killers -- they have already knocked out Ligue 1 side Toulouse in this season's competition.
Monaco have already beaten Lens and Rodez AF in the Coupe de France this season. Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick against Rodez and was also on the scoresheet against Lens. However, according to Get French Football News, he has been rested for tonight's match.
Adi Hutter's side face local rivals OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend, so the Monaco manager needs to make sure his best side are fully fit for that important fixture.
How to watch Rouen vs. AS Monaco in the Coupe de France
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8
- Start Time: 02.45 p.m. ET
- Location: Rouen, France
- Stadium: Stade Robert Diochon
- TV info: Fox Soccer Plus
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Coupe de France match on Fox Soccer Plus with a live stream on Fubo.