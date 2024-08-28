Roxy rider and Gold medalist Caroline Marks reflects on Olympic experience
By Nicole Bosco
With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games now in the rearview mirror, some of the most successful athletes have had some time to reflect on their performances and the experience as a whole. While many familiar faces such as Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and Noah Lyles were putting on their best performances in Paris, another Team USA member was staring straight at one of the most dangerous waves in the world 10,000 miles away, in Tahiti. Caroline Marks was able to put her skills and training to the test at the infamous "End of the Road" wave called Teahupo'o.
Those unfamiliar with this massive and dangerous reef break were shocked to tune in to the Olympic coverage and see Marks and others charging as hard as they could. Marks stood out among the talent pool and soared through the opening rounds and onto the semi-finals. It was in the semi-final round that she found herself up against Johanne Defay, a formidable challenger. Marks describes this meeting as one of the most memorable of her Olympic experiences. She spoke about this and more in an interview with Fansided.
"I feel like my standout moment was my semi-final against Johanne Defay when I got the score I needed and made it into the gold medal match. Just to have the chance at gold was a huge moment for me and was very emotional," she said. "Another thing that stands out was when I received my medal and heard the national anthem. It was a crazy and surreal moment for me."
Prior to the Olympic Games Marks had put some time in the lineup at Teahupo'o. She won the WSL event in Tahiti last year and spent some time training there on her own. It was clear to those watching that despite the dangers of this wave, Marks was confident in her skills and her training up to the Games. Over the last several years Marks has risen to the front of the pack and has shown fans that she is the one to beat on most waves from the smallest to the largest on the Championship Tour. Never one to back down, Marks shows aggression and tenacity on every wave she pulls in on.
"My game plan was to just spend as much time in the water as possible, spend a lot of time on my boards, and to just be super brave," she explained. Winning there before the Olympics gave me a lot of confidence going in, just knowing I am capable of winning. I’ve done a few free surf trips there as well and it’s one of my favorite waves in the world...My training consisted of surfing a ton and staying comfortable in the water for long sessions. I had super good custom-made wetsuits by Roxy that helped me stay comfortable in long sessions and kept me safe from the reef."
With her win at the Summer Olympics behind her, Marks' work is not yet finished for this year. She will now return to the WSL World Championship Tour and look to defend her World Title. Marks will be heading to Southern California to participate in the WSL Finals event. It is a one-day surfing competition to crown the winner of the WSL CT of 2024. She is looking to build on the momentum she has gained in Tahiti.
"For me, I just try to carry all the momentum and confidence I got from winning the gold and continue it on the tour to defend my world title," she said. "Winning the Gold Medal was definitely a highlight for me. Also feeling all the support from family, friends and sponsors, especially my Roxy family, was super memorable for me."
Marks is a Roxy sponsor athlete which means she receives help in the form of equipment and more from the world-renowned surf and apparel company. She spoke a bit about how important this partnership has been throughout her career and through the Olympics.
"It’s been amazing having Roxy as a partner, they have been such an iconic brand for the progression of women’s surfing. They’ve helped me every step of the way in achieving my dreams, and ultimately the Olympic Gold Medal," she said. "Knowing I have comfortable and functional equipment gives me confidence in my performance."
Fans can tune in to the WSL Finals taking place in Lower Trestles, CA beginning on September 6. Marks will be heading into the Finals in second place. Fans can follow along on WSL.com as well as snag some of Marks' looks such as the Roxy Pro The Overhead Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit she like to sport on Roxy.com.