3 areas that are working for resurgent Royals and 2 that aren't
By Joel Wagler
Considering the fact the Kansas City Royals lost 106 games last season, it is nothing short of amazing they've won 32 games over the first 51 in the 2024 season. No team with more than 100 losses one year has ever started this season this well the next. The team has two undefeated homestands already this season.
There are a lot of things going right for Kansas City right now and they are beating teams they should be beating. Even though they are winning right now, there is still room for improvement.
3 things that are going very right for the Kansas City Royals
No. 1: The top of the batting order has been fantastic for the Royals
Led by young superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and veteran star catcher Salvador Perez, the top half of the order has been really good so far.
- Maikel Garcia - .266/.311/.429/.730, 5 home runs, 32 RBI, 30 runs, 12 stolen bases, 12 doubles, 3 triples
- Bobby Witt Jr. - .308/.365/.551/.916, 7 home runs, 33 RBI, 46 runs, 16 stolen bases, 15 doubles, 6 triples
- Vinnie Pasquantino - .232/.311/.411/.722, 5 home runs, 31 RBI, 23 runs, 13 doubles, 1 triple
- Salvador Perez - .337/.401/.551/.956, 9 home runs, 39 RBI, 20 runs, 11 doubles, 14 walks
- Michael Massey - .283/.295/.495/.790, 5 home runs, 20 RBI, 15 runs, 6 doubles in 28 games
The top four hitters have been carrying the load for the Royals offensively. When Massey joined the team after missing the first three weeks of the season, it helped to stretch out the line-up quite a bit.
Strangely, these hitters make up the entirety of the infield too.
Witt and Perez would probably both be in the top ten of MVP vote-getters if the season ended today. They have been incredible. Witt leads the league in runs scored and is second in stolen bases and WAR.
Perez is unbelievably leading the league in batting average and is third in RBI. He's also walked 14 times, just a handful less than he did last season. He's never walked more than 28 times in a season, and it has been amazing to see him improve in so many areas at the age of 34.
This group has been an integral part of the Royals' success so far. Of late, they've been able to get out to early leads and hold on for wins. In their just completed six-game homestand, they never trailed. That is pretty amazing.
No. 2: Starting pitching is much improved over last season for the Royals
Last summer, the Royals acquired Cole Ragans via trade, then signed Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha in free agency. These three have solidified the rotation and have performed better than expected. In addition, holdover Brady Singer is enjoying a bounce-back season, and Alec Marsh seems to have taken a big step forward in his development.
- Cole Ragans - 4-3, 62 IP, 3.34 ERA, 1.145 WHIP, 76 strikeouts, 21 walks
- Seth Lugo - 7-1, 65.1 IP, 1.79 ERA, .980, 58 strikeouts, 13 walks
- Brady Singer - 4-2, 56.2 IP, 2.70 ERA, 1.112 WHIP, 61 strikeouts, 17 walks
- Michael Wacha - 4-4, 56.2 IP, 4.45 ERA, 1.324 WHIP, 47 strikeouts, 18 walks
- Alec Marsh - 4-1, 43 IP, 2.72 ERA, 1.070 WHIP, 36 strikeouts, 12 walks
Wacha has been the weakest link, but his numbers are better than any starters KC ran out a year ago until Ragans joined the rotation in August.
Ragans leads the league in strikeouts, starts, and complete games. Lugo leads the league in wins and ERA. Singer and Marsh have both been above average. It's hard to believe the turnaround the Royals have made in this area. Last year they were next to last in rotational ERA at 5.12. This year, they're third at 3.03. They've eliminated two runs a game from their starters alone. Keeping them in game much longer.
This season, they lead the American League in innings pitched with 291.1 from their rotation, last year, they were 12th. No one could have imagined the turnaround this rotation has made. If the season ended today, Lugo very well could be the AL Cy Young winner.
No. 3: The Royals can play some defense
Strong showing offensively -- check! Much improved rotation -- check! One of the best defensive teams in the lead -- check!
According to FanGraphs, the Royals are first in the American League in Ultimate Zone Rating at 8.5 this season, and second in Defensive Runs Saved with 24. They have only allowed six unearned runs to score all season!
Individually, Witt is first among shortstops in DFS with 7 and second in UZR at 1.3. Garcia leads all third basemen in UZR at 1.8. Pasquantino is tied for second among first basemen in DFS with 3 and is second in UZR at 1.1. Kyle Isbel is second among centerfielders in DFS with 2. MJ Melendez is tied for first in UZR at 3, and is tied for 3rd in DFS with 2 in left field.
Defense is probably the area most likely to be maintained over the course of a full season, and it is great to see KC hasn't sacrificed defense for any other areas.
2 areas in which the Kansas City Royals still to improve
No. 1: Offense from the lower half of their order
As good as the top portion of their offense has been, the bottom of the line-up has been that bad. This group has shown little consistency or any hint it might be close to turning things around.
- Nelson Velazquez - .226/.295/..368/.663, 4 hone runs, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored, 46 strikeouts
- MJ Melendez - .179/.232/.345/.577, 4 home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, 42 strikeouts
- Hunter Renfroe - .160/.236/.282/.519, 4 home runs, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored, 26 strikeouts
- Kyle Isbel - .214/.259/.344/.603, 4 home runs, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, 23 strikeouts
- Adam Frazier - .188/.297/.250/.547, 1 home run, 8 RBI, 9 runs scored, 17 strikeouts
It has been brutal for these five, many of whom also get some at-bats at DH, or in Frazier's case, second base. None of them have an On-Base Percentage higher than .297. Neither Melendez nor Renfroe are over the low, low, low bar of .240. Velazquez and Melendez strike out way too much far as few home runs as they are hitting.
The batting averages are minuscule, the slugging percentages paltry, and they are not getting on base. It's just too many spots in the batting order for the Royals' offense to stay very consistent overall. There has to be way more production from this group, and it's a mystery if any of them can turn halt this disaster train at the plate.
No. 2: The bullpen is still inconsistent and not up to the rotation's high standards
The bullpen ranks 11th in the American League in ERA at 4.10 and last in WHIP at 1.42. They are last in strikeouts with only 122 in 155. 2 innings.
John Schreiber and Anthony Zerpa are the only two relievers pitching with anything resembling consistency. Schreiber has an ERA of 1.25 and Zerpa is at 1.77. Closer James McArthur has 11 saves in 14 chances, but has allowed four home runs in 21.2 innings, which has bumped his ERA to 4.15.
Newcomer and three-time World Series winner, Will Smith has been awful overall. In just 15.2 innings, he has an ERA of 7.63. Both Nick Anderson and Chris Stratton have ERAs well over 4.00.
This bullpen isn't being overworked because the rotation has gone deeper into their starts so it is worrisome that they haven't been more effective. The Royals need to look for ways to bolster their bullpen and to find better a better offensive outfielder or two, hopefully, without sacrificing their awesome defense.
All in all, it has been an exciting 2 months in Kansas City and fans are engaged with this team. A few tweaks here and there, and hopefully, the top of the order can maintain their hot start and the rotation can continue to shine. This has a chance to be a special team and it's overdue for Kansas City.