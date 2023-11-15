Rudy Gobert says he knew before the game Draymond Green would try to get ejected
Rudy Gobert said he expected something wild from Draymond Green, knowing Steph Curry was out of the lineup and that Green doesn't like to play alone.
After the fight between Jazz and the Warriors that ended with Rudy Gobert being physically assaulted by Draymond Green, Gobert told reporters that Green's chokehold was "clown behavior" and that he figured the All-Star would try "something" with Curry out not playing in the game.
Green who had just been ejected from another game against the Cavs has had a beef with Rudy Gobert that has lasted the last couple of years.
The Warriors would end up losing a close one against the Timberwolves which is quite impressive considering the team was missing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for the majority of the game. The Warriors will most likely be without Green for the foreseeable future as the outspoken All-Star will almost certainly be suspended.
How long should Draymond Green expect to be suspended for this incident?
To be quite honest, Draymond Green should be looking at a lengthy suspension for straight-up choking Rudy Gobert in this game. Based on suspensions that have been given out to other players in the past, Green could be suspended for the next 10 to 15 games. It could be an absence that is closer to 25 games than 15 but any suspension where he is missing at least a month of basketball should be enough.
The Warriors, who have dropped four straight and are currently 6-6 to start the season, will miss Green dearly. If Golden State is unable to play well in Green's absence, this could be a thing that prevents the team from getting home-court advantage in the playoffs.
It is extremely early to talk about playoff seeding but a key player missing at least 12 percent of the games in a season is an enormous factor. At the very least, what happened between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green will be a moment that everyone remembers at the end of the season.