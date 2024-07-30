I see London, I see France: Rugby players swap shorts on the field after Olympic match
By Ian Levy
Opposing players exchanging jerseys after competition has become an enduring tradition — a sign of mutual respect, camaraderie and sportsmanship, along with what could become a piece of treasured memorabilia. We've seen it in all sorts of sports for years — on farewell tours for aging greats, between rising young stars who know their stories will be linked for years and more. But evolution is unstoppable and, at some point, you just knew a wrinkle would be introduced.
Meet the shorts swap.
After Argentina beat Team USA in rugby 19-0 on Saturday at the Paris Olympics, Steve Tomasin and Rorigo Isgro swapped shorts instead of jerseys.
Will swapping shorts instead of jerseys be the next big trend in sports?
Per NBCOlympics.com, “Tomasin simply wanted to keep his Olympic-worn jerseys as a memento, but he still wanted to do a traditional kit swap with the other team. So, to Tomasin, the shorts were the next logical option.”
So we know what Tomasin was thinking, but there's no word on how he was able to sell Isgro on the idea so quickly. Tomasin and his team may have gotten steamrolled but but he created one of the most memorable moments of the games so far and probably deserves a gold medal for patriotism for those star-spangled undies.
The loss to Argentina for Team USA came in the game for seventh and eighth place. Through out pool play and knockout matches, they beat Uruguay and drew with France but lost to Fiji, Australia, Ireland and Argentina by a combined score of 92-26.
The Team USA women have fared much better thus far, finishing second in their pool behind France and advancing past Great Britain in the quarterfinals. As of this writing they're about to face New Zealand in the semifinals with a chance at a gold medal still in play.