Rules analyst owns up to massive mistake he made during Packers broadcast
A former NFL referee admitted he made a mistake during the Green Bay Packers-Denver Broncos game.
By Scott Rogust
This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost 19-17 to the Denver Broncos to fall to 2-4 on the year. The Broncos were an easy opponent on paper, considering they had statistically the worst defense in the NFL entering that game.
There was some controversy in the game, specifically from a take by former NFL referee and current CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore.
In the third quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a pass to wide receiver Romeo Doubs in the end zone, who caught it at the same time as Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain. The officials on the field ruled that Doubs had won the battle and that he had scored a touchdown. With that, the Packers
Steratore disagreed with the call, saying that he believed Surtain had "completed the process of a catch" before Doubs.
Two days after his initially tweet about this play, Steratore had changed his mind.
Gene Steratore backtracks on initial take on Romeo Doubs touchdown
On Tuesday morning, Steratore responded to his initial post, saying that his interpretation of the game was "incorrect." Steratore said he "overthought it and just missed it. Additionally, Steratore said, "You learn the most from the <5% of calls that you miss."
Doubs nearly had a two-touchdown game on Sunday. In the fourth quarter, Love targeted Doubs in the end zone again. However, the pass deflected off of Doubs' hands but into the possession of Jayden Reed to secure the touchdown and take a late 17-16 lead.
Unfortunately, Love's and Reed's touchdowns weren't enough to give the Packers the win. Will Lutz kicked a 56-yard field goal to give Denver the lead, and Love threw an interception on the final drive.
Steratore let the record show that he made a mistake on the Doubs touchdown call and that the officials on the field in Denver made the correct call.