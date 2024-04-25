Rumored Patriots asking price for Giants to trade up for No. 3 pick revealed
The New England Patriots' asking price for the No. 3 pick is... pretty much what we all expected.
The New England Patriots are engaged in the trade conversations with the New York Giants regarding the No. 3 pick, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. These rumors have been percolating for a while, with North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye pegged as the object of the Giants' affection. New York needs to secure its QB future beyond Daniel Jones, and Maye is certainly the best option within reach.
That said, the Patriots won't trade the pick unless their demands are met. New England also needs its next quarterback, and there's no guarantee that widely speculated QB4 J.J. McCarthy actually falls to No. 6, where the Patriots would presumably land in a trade back.
Now we know what the Patriots are asking for in trade talks, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
Patriots asking Giants for a lot in potential trade for No. 3 pick
This doesn't come as much of a surprise. This is the standard going rate for highly coveted picks these days. We saw the Carolina Panthers sell the farm to land No. 1 last spring, and look how that turned out. If the Giants are serious about Maye, it will require more than a little commitment. It will require the mortgaging of their immediate draft future, which means confidence in Maye's ability to perform straight away at 21 years old.
Moreover, the Patriots don't appear very eager to deal the pick. Nothing is final until the buzzer sounds, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero expects New England to keep the pick and target Maye after weeks of listening to trade offers. So, the Giants' dream may be dead in the water.
That doesn't mean the Patriots should close the door or shut down the phone lines. As the Chicago Bears proved a season ago, there is tremendous upside when trading out of a coveted QB pick. There is always next year — when New England would have two potentially high first-round picks to bargain with — and the Patriots have Jacoby Brissett as their bridge QB. He can start games for a season or two while the Patriots beef up the supporting cast, which needs a ton of work.
It's hard to project any rookie with confidence on the Pats' current roster. Maye is definitely the right pick, a high-upside gunner with prototypical QB tools and elite athleticism. But, without a decent collection of wide receivers or a respectable offensive line, it's not like Maye would be set up for immediate success. The Giants are in a similar predicament, but New England's lack of talent — combined with the inherent uncertainty of a new coaching regime — makes the Patriots a particularly tough team to get drafted to.
Right now, the Giants appear relegated to the No. 6 pick, but a lot can change between now and 8 PM tonight. The NFL Draft is a constantly evolving organism. Just when you think one door closes, another opens. Be prepared for chaos.