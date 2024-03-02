Russell Westbrook injury update: Hand injury likely to sideline Clippers star
The Los Angeles Clippers finally looked like they could be the contender they were supposed to be with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Shockingly, the foursome of Leonard, George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook has actually worked this season.
Unfortunately, that lineup took a major hit on Friday night.
Russell Westbrook left the game against the Wizards in the second quarter with a hand injury. The team later confirmed he has a fracture in his left hand.
In a game as reliant on hands as basketball, a hand fracture is never welcome news.
No official source has given an indication as to how long Westbrook is expected out, but it's likely to be a lengthy spell. A similar injury in 2014 resulted in a month-long absence.
Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes suffered a fracture to his middle finger on his left hand earlier on Friday night and was described by his team as out "indefinitely." It's tough to imagine Westbrook avoids that same tag.
The timing of this injury was never going to be ideal, but it's certainly not welcome with a road trip beginning on Sunday against the Timberwolves and a Monday meeting with the Bucks. LA was already slogging through a rough patch, losing five of their last eight. Paul George was missing for part of that stretch but he returned on Friday and helped the Clippers dominate Washington for much of the outing.
Westbrook has played every game so far for the Clippers. This will be the first time Ty Lue has to work out the lineup without the guard available whether as a starter or off the bench. He moved to the bench to help accommodate the other stars on the team and thrived in that role. LA will be looking for someone else to step up for the next phase of the season.