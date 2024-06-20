Months after Broncos tenure, Russell Wilson can't stop taking shots at Denver
By Lior Lampert
No matter where Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Willson goes, his tenure with the Denver Broncos will always follow him. Nonetheless, it is a minor blemish on his Hall of Fame career, though the signal-caller can't seem to keep his former team out of his mouth.
Wilson addressed the media on the first day of Pittsburgh's mandatory minicamp on June 11. While speaking to reporters, he reflected on his time in Denver, seemingly taking shots at the Broncos.
"Those scars, those things that you go through that don't necessarily go your way -- it builds you up for the next moment," Wilson said. "It prepares you for the next moment. That's what you look forward to."
"I'm so grateful I'm here around these guys and just this organization, the culture here," Wilson said. "God works in mysterious ways, man."
Steelers QB Russell Wilson still has the Broncos on his mind months after departure
Despite being released in March and landing with the Steelers in short order, Wilson continues to discuss his stint with the Broncos. The nine-time Pro Bowler underscored that his two seasons in Denver were merely a blip on the radar.
"I've been fortunate ... a lot more higher moments than lower moments, that's for sure."
As happy as he sounds in Pittsburgh, Wilson sounds slightly bitter about how things transpired in Denver. And understandably so, considering how the recency bias has tarnished his legacy. Regardless, he collected a record-setting $85 in dead money from the Broncos and received the opportunity to re-establish himself with the Steelers.
In two years with the Broncos, Wilson went 11-19. He completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. But perhaps he could benefit from a change of scenery, especially considering the situation he is stepping into.
The Steelers boast arguably the best defensive unit in the NFL, and a deeper group of pass-catchers headline by ascending third-year wide receiver George Pickens. As much as Wilson talks about the Broncos, his best form of revenge is getting paid by Denver while redeeming himself and succeeding in Pittsburgh.