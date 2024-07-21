Russell Wilson can't afford to promise reunions to randos if Steelers are serious
By Mark Powell
When the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Russell Wilson this offseason, they signed his personality and ego as well. If there is one thing that has gotten Wilson into trouble both in Seattle and later Denver, it's that he can -- at times -- act a little overconfident and forget who really runs the show.
Now, that is all fine and good when Wilson is winning Super Bowls and playing at an All-Pro level. When he's competing for a starting job, as is technically the case in Pittsburgh, he doesn't have the same amount of leeway.
Wilson is likely to win the starting QB job with the Steelers, even if the team hasn't admitted as much yet. Justin Fields will be the backup. However, Pittsburgh cupboard full of weapons is missing a couple crucial ingredients, namely a second wide receiver opposite of George Pickens. Van Jefferson and Roman Wilson aren't good enough.
Russell Wilson's cupboard of weapons is bare with Steelers
A trade remains a possibility, including one for Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton. Signing one of Russ's buddies, though, won't solve much of anything. Former Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua, who last played in the NFL in 2021 and regularly works out with Wilson, claims a reunion in Pittsburgh could be on the horizon.
“After these two to three opportunities to workout with Russ, we have been speaking again with my agent and with Pittsburgh,” Ursua said on The Sick Podcast - Steelers Crazy! “I’m kinda crossing my fingers, hoping. Me and Russ have a lot of chemistry, so I think it would make a lot of sense, but we’re going to have to wait and see. Hopefully, I get that little workout or invite to camp.”
Ursua is a former seventh-round pick who never quite gained his footing in the NFL. He's been playing in Canada since 2021, and barring an injury to one of Wilson's Steelers teammates, it's unlikely the Steelers are his ticket back to NFL relevance.
Perhaps more of a concern would be Wilson acting behind the scenes to get his friend a job. Ideally, Wilson will stay out of Ursua's conversations with the Pittsburgh front office. No good can come of it, and the Steelers aren't under any obligation to make Wilson more comfortable. He's on a one-year contract for a reason.
Ursua reaching out on his own accord is one thing. Wilson using his influence to get Ursua an opportunity would be another, and further proof that Russ hasn't changed his ways.