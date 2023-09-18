Russell Wilson delivers miracle Hail Mary for Broncos, immediately ruins it
Russell Wilson had an incredible Hail Mary touchdown late in their game against the Washington Commanders, but the Denver Broncos still lost.
By Scott Rogust
The Denver Broncos were hoping to get their first win of the Sean Payton era. Last week, they lost 17-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders. This week, they hosted the Washington Commanders, and they were off to a great start, leading 21-3 with nine minutes left in the second quarter. However, Washington would bounce back to take a 35-24 lead midway through the fourth quarter. But there was some late magic from the Broncos.
After kicking a 32-yard field goal, the Broncos forced a three-and-out by Washington. It was up to quarterback Russell Wilson to lead the team to a touchdown with 48 seconds remaining. With three seconds left, Wilson went for the last-resort Hail Mary. A crowd of Broncos and Commanders players deflected the football up in the air twice before Brandon Johnson hauled it in for the touchdown, cutting their deficit to 35-33.
An awesome play that brought the crowd at Empower Field back to life. Now, all they needed to do was score on the two-point conversion to tie things up and send the game to overtime. Unfortunately for Broncos fans, it didn't happen.
Wilson hiked the football and targeted wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the end zone, who couldn't haul it in, resulting in the 35-33 loss.
Russell Wilson's Hail Mary all for naught, as Broncos lose to Commanders
Broncos players argued that interference should have been called on Commanders cornerback Benjamin St. Juste. But on-field officials didn't call it, and the Commanders escaped with the win.
Wilson finished his day throwing for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 18-of-32 pass attempts while running for 56 yards on six carries. However, Wilson was sacked seven times for a loss of 31 yards.
Commanders running back Brian Robinson was responsible for the team taking the late lead in the fourth quarter on two touchdown runs. Robinson finished his day running for 87 yards on 18 carries.
The Broncos are now 0-2 on the year and at home. Next week, they will have to face the Miami Dolphins and their high-powered offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle.