Russell Wilson letting down Broncos fans one last time is an iconic part of his brand
By Kinnu Singh
Two years ago, new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into a revenge game against his former team with the full support of fans in the Mile High City.
A lot has changed since then, however. Now, those same fans are out for blood.
The Broncos acquired Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. Along with sacrificing a slew of draft picks and players, Denver signed Wilson to a $254 million contract extension.
The Broncos’ 2022 season opener against the Seahawks was supposed to be a celebration for Wilson. Instead, Seattle emerged victorious. That was the first sign of the horrors to come.
The Broncos released Wilson less than two years after his massive contract, and the 35-year-old quarterback signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
Russell Wilson avoids facing the Broncos in revenge game
With the Broncos set to face the Steelers in a Week 2 matchup, Denver fans were hoping to watch their defense punish the quarterback who set their franchise back for years to come.
Unlike Seattle, however, Denver won’t have the opportunity to exact revenge.
Wilson was expected to serve as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback, but he has been nursing a calf injury that has kept him sidelined through the opening stages of the regular season.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Wilson is unlikely to make his Steelers debut against Denver. Instead, the team is preparing to start quarterback Justin Fields.
"[A]s I sit here today, we’re preparing as if Justin is going to be our quarterback,” Tomlin said. “I think that’s the appropriate way to do it. Speculation is a waste of time. Russell’s hurt, he’s not available to us. And so as you guys know, as a general practice, I focus my energy on those that are available and their readiness. Just saw Justin, he just finished a good workout here today and excited about maybe going through a complete week with him in terms of the preparation process. But, again, we’ll take it day by day.”
Russell Wilson's failure with Broncos is well-documented
The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback was expected to turn around the fortunes of the Broncos franchise, which had been stuck in quarterback purgatory ever since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season.
Those dreams were never realized. Wilson compiled an 11-19 record during his short tenure in Denver. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, their third season with five or fewer wins since 2017. Although they improved to an 8-9 record in 2023, it still marked their seventh consecutive season with a losing record.
Wilson continues to disappoint the Broncos long after his split with the team.
Not only are the Broncos missing out on a chance at revenge, but they are also paying his salary. The Broncos are responsible for $39 million in cash this season, along with $85 million in dead money on the salary cap over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.