Russell Wilson looks ready to tackle linebackers who intercept his passes this season
By John Buhler
Russell Wilson is about to get in the best shape of his life. Do you even lift, bruh? Hulking out of his meat sleeves, he is a vehicle for the protein, son! Not since Brady Quinn was on the cover of Men's Health have I seen an NFL starting quarterback look this freaking jacked, man. Not since Colin Kaepernick's answer to throwing with no touch at all being bicep curls have I been this concerned.
The man is more yolked than Mark Schlereth carrying around his grandkids in a Denver suburb by way of a yoke cart. One man is pushing 60, while the other is firmly mid-30. The only difference, other than age and position group, is that one can walk around town in Denver just fine, while the other is more despised than any member of the Kansas City Chiefs or Las Vegas Raiders. Guess who's who.
Wilson shared on X earlier in the week that he is back in the boxing ring for the first time since 2020. This was right around the time Wilson's hall of fame career devolved into a heaping pile of garbage. His final year in Seattle was forgettable, as was his disastrous two-year run in Denver. We can only hope that quick feet and heavy hands will be what propels Wilson back into being a Pro Bowl player.
I also remember Tim Tebow running shirtless in the rain at New York Jets camp, but that is just me...
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback might be feeling himself a bit, but you cannot be feeling this!
Russell Wilson looks like he is going to tackle some linebackers now
Not since noted Yinzer Dan Marino was playing in Miami have we ever wanted to see a quarterback tackle an intercepter of one of his passes. For Marino, it was a business decision, as was taking a flat rate instead of points in the Jim Carrey classic Ace Ventura: Pet Dectective. Just because a man makes a lot of decisions doesn't mean he is good at making them. Wilson will try to tackle a Dolphin...
Honestly, I wouldn't put it past him. It has probably been a goal of his for a while now. He is the same man who once said he rehabbed his injured broken finger for 19 hours a day, who also did high knees in the middle of an airplane aisle on a transatlantic flight, while the rest of his teammates were trying to sleep. Surely, none of his linebacker teammates will want to hear about his new workout regiment.
Overall, if this is what gets Wilson over the top in Pittsburgh, so be it. Take me to the top, bruh! The goods news for him is he looks to be in Vince Neil Shout at the Devil shape instead of the guy whose bloated bad performances are only outshined by Nikki Sixx's bass that isn't even plugged in, as well as Mick Mars not being there. At least Tommy Lee is still doing drum solos inside of a rotating cage!
"Unsportsmanlike conduct on No. 3 for giving him the business. No. 3 is disqualified from the game."