Russell Wilson's OTAs comment suggests he thinks Justin Fields is beneath him
By John Buhler
At this point, I don't think Russell Wilson is ever going to get it. After being cut by the Denver Broncos, a team that this paying the bulk of his $30 million salary for 2024, Wilson is still living his best life atop his high horse, kind of sort of conducting himself in a way where he is better than everyone else, especially his Pittsburgh Steelers backup Justin Fields. Read between the lines on these comments.
When asked about the idea of having both quarterbacks on the field at the same time, Wilson seemed to really like the idea. On paper, Wilson's series of quotes seem genuine with a childlike enthusiasm. The only problem with that is he is in his mid-30s, and his career is on the line. Fields, who was also humbled after three years with the Chicago Bears, probably views this quite differently.
Here is Wilson essentially putting Fields down while convincing himself that he is giving him praise.
“Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL. You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He’s dynamic. It’s all about us winning. That’s the focus. I think it would strike fear in some defenses, that’s for sure.”
This just comes across as condescending and not being able to read the room in the slightest.
“Justin is a franchise quarterback. He’s a guy that can do a lot of amazing things. So, we have two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things.”
As for Fields, he is more focused on what actually matters, like learning the playbook and his job.
“When my name is called, I’ll be ready. ... We haven’t really talked much about that. We’ve just been installing plays.”
Eventually, Fields is going to beat out Wilson for the starting job, and will never look back again.
Russell Wilson is conducting himself like he is better than Justin Fields
I have to be honest here. When was the last time Wilson had a serious threat to overtake him on a quarterback depth chart? It would have to be Mike Glennon back at NC State in the very early 2010s. Glennon was a stud recruit coming out of high school. Wilson still wanted to play minor league ball for the Colorado Rockies. Tom O'Brien was not having that. Thus, Wilson had to transfer to Wisconsin.
While at Wisconsin for that one year, Wilson was the man. He was a third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, beating out former Green Bay Packers backup Matt Flynn for the starting job in 2012 during his rookie season. He had nine or 10 great seasons in Seattle before being traded over to Denver. The last few years of his career have almost knocked him out of hall of fame consideration.
Although I might be making a mountain out of a mole hill with this, but I wouldn't be talking about my backup being a gadget receiver in a glorified package to run plays like he is Taysom Hill or something. Do you want to go run routes and potentially get lit up like a Christmas tree, Russ? Me neither. So stop with this frivolous nonsense and just go win games, dude. Fields is coming for you, so best be ready.
Even though the Steelers are going to somehow find a way to win nine to 11 games again because that is just what Mike Tomlin does, I have a strong feeling that Wilson's corny leadership style is not going to take in Pittsburgh. Fields feels like more of one of the guys. Plus, he has something to prove, even more so than Wilson, who has already been to plenty of Pro Bowls and has won a Super Bowl.
The more and more Wilson marginalizes Fields, the greater his inevitable downfall is going to be.