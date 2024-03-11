Russell Wilson’s first tweet as a Steeler immediately won over fans in Pittsburgh
Steelers country, let's Renegade!
Oh Mama, I'm in fear for my life from the long arm of the law...
Every Steelers fan knows the words. The vibes. The chills. "Renegade" by Styx has become a de facto anthem for the Pittsburgh defense since it first came to prominence at the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field in 2002.
So when Russell Wilson signed with the Steelers on Sunday, he knew exactly which chord to thrum.
A lot of fans in Pittsburgh were torn about the signing initially. But Steelers fans who might have been otherwise skeptical of the move were instantly convinced after watching that video.
Renegade Russell Wilson was an instant hit with Steelers fans
"Renegade" is a perfect song. So even Russell Wilson's unique brand of cringe couldn't take the awesome out of Styx's masterpiece.
Then again, there will be time for Wilson to figure out his Yinzer version of "Broncos Country, let's ride!"
Wilson was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks. But they traded him to the Broncos in 2022 and everything went downhill from there. He had the worst QBR of his career in 2022. Individual improvment in 2023 still didn't get him back to his heights in Seattle as the Broncos offense continued to under perform.
In the end, his deteriorating relationship with the Broncos led to his release.
The question now is whether he can tap back into what made him great over the first 10 years of his career. If that's what the Steelers get, no one will have made a better signing in the NFL this year.
But if the Steelers get the Broncos version of Wilson, then it'll be a waste of a roster spot, putting Kenny Pickett's development in danger.
Wilson will have to answer those questions in Pittsburgh. But in terms of first impressions, he pretty much aced it.