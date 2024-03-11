Russell Wilson signing elsewhere should be final nail in coffin for this Bronco
When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, George Paton thought he landed a Super Bowl-caliber QB.
By Mark Powell
The Denver Broncos are on the hook for about $38 million of Russell Wilson's salary in 2024. Unfortunately he will not be on the team.
The Broncos paid Wilson his hush money to go away, and with that in mind the man who once uttered "Broncos Country, Let's Ride" at every press conference signed for just over the league minimum with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson will make close to $1 million with the Steelers on a one-year deal, hoping to provide Pittsburgh with maximum cap space to build around him, even if just for one season.
The Broncos blunder deserves to be put under a microscope. Somehow, someway, the general manager who made the Wilson trade is still employed by the organization. George Paton needs to go.
Russell Wilson shouldn't be the only Bronco heading elsewhere
When Wilson was released, Paton claimed the two sides could still reunite at a lower price tag.
“The door remains open with ‘Russ,'" Paton said. "I’ve had good conversations with Russ, and Sean has had good conversations. The door is open. We’ll get through the process, and we’ll visit with the coaching staff and scouting staff. We’ll visit with Russ and his people, and we’ll go from there.”
Yet, Wilson remains a brutal misstep in Paton's tenure as general manager, as does the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired one year into the job. Hackett was hired to appease Aaron Rodgers, who was eventually traded to the New York Jets rather than Denver. This led to an awkward marriage with Wilson.
When Sean Payton was hired as head coach a year later, he wanted nothing to do with Wilson.
In the end, trades like the one Paton pulled off for Wilson are what the careers of general managers are built on. In our latest regrade, the Seahawks won going away, with the Broncos receiving an F for their efforts.
Enough said.