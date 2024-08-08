Russell Wilson sounds as desperate as ever after Justin Fields emergence for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen one of the more intriguing quarterback rooms in the league this offseason. They began the offseason with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, both of which have ended up with other teams.
Replacing the two former Steelers signal callers was Justin Fields from the Bears and Russell Wilson from the Broncos. It was quite an upgrade if you ask me.
The original plan was for Wilson to be the starter this season as Fields sat behind him and learned from the veteran. In a perfect world, Wilson would lead the Steelers to the promise land, helping Fields grow behind him as the veteran led Pittsburgh to and through the playoffs.
But Fields has been impressive in camp. Not only has he been impressive, but he's been healthy, which is something that can't be said of Wilson.
Veteran QB Russell Wilson sounds eager to play in the preseason
Now, with the team's preseason games coming up, the quarterback battle looks to be more of an actual competition than expected. And it seems like Wilson is feeling the heat of Fields coming for the starter job. Wilson has been adament that he feels good and indicates that he's ready to play in the preseason.
“I'm feeling great,” Wilson said, h/t Teresa Varley of the team website. “Just to be fully in practice and involved and doing everything. I’ve been involved in doing all the drills and everything for the past seven, eight days, however many days it has been. But to be fully in there with the team drills, everything else, it feels great.”
“I always want to play,” Wilson said. “Anytime you get the strap on the pads, it’s a blessing. Whether it’s preseason or if it’s regular season, obviously which matters a lot more, or in the postseason, which is even more important, just be out there with your teammates and everything else.
But it is Fields who will start in Pittsburgh's first preseason game this week against the Houston Texans, not Wilson. Pittsburgh opted for Fields because Wilson has been sidelined with a calf injury, only recently being cleared for the team's 11 on 11 drills at practice.
Over the last four or five seasons, Wilson has only been given a handful of drives in the preseason. But this has come with him being the obvious starter in Denver and Seattle. Two of the more recent years, Wilson never even threw a pass in a preseason game and now his mindset has flipped to somebody that wants to be out there more than anything.
This could just be a football player wanting to get out there with his new teammates. Or it could be a veteran that feels his starting spot slipping through his fingers, desperate to do everything he can to keep his job.