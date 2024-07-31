Russell Wilson's Steelers training camp woes prove Broncos are better off with Bo Nix
By John Buhler
A lot can change between now and the start of the season, but it is safe to say the Denver Broncos are pretty happy with their decision to move on from last year's starter in Russell Wilson in favor of taking Bo Nix No. 12 overall out of Oregon in last spring's NFL Draft. All signs point to Nix eventually beating out Jarrett Stidham for the starting job in Denver, possibly as soon as training camp ends.
As for Wilson, he may have had good command of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense during OTAs and the earliest parts of the offseason, but recent developments suggest that Justin Fields might actually beat him out. Wilson has dealt with a minor calf injury in the early parts of training camp, but it has allowed Fields more opportunities to run with the No. 1 offense. He is more fleet afoot than Wilson.
But even more concerning, ESPN's Dan Graziano said he would not be shocked if Fields ultimately beats him out and Wilson is released before the start of the regular season. Keep in mind that Wilson is getting paid the bulk of his $30 million or so contract from his previous employer. The Steelers are only on the hook for a little over $1 million. If he doesn't stick with the Steelers, he might be cooked.
While the Broncos all seem to be pulling in the same direction, Wilson's presence is creating division.
Denver Broncos should be happy to be out of the Russell Wilson business
I mean, the Broncos are still technically in the Wilson business, mostly because they have to pay him all that dead money and whatnot after his disastrous two-year run as their starting quarterback. In truth, I have a feeling that either Fields or Wilson is going to fit in quite nicely into Arthur Smith's offense. He loves to run the ball, which in a way, kind of favors both quarterbacks who can move a bit.
Overall, I just have a feeling that Graziano will be proven right eventually in his assessment of the Steelers' quarterback situation. Fields is younger and certainly more of an ascending player when compared to Wilson. He may be a Super Bowl champion and a former perennial Pro Bowler, but that was years ago. The Steelers need to find their guy quickly. Otherwise, this will only slow them down.
Ultimately, I get the sense that Denver is probably going to be a few wins better than many of us expect for the Broncos to be. No, they are not going to be the least bit good this year, and will probably finish in last place in the forgettable AFC West. However, there will be plenty of moments this year where Broncos Country will feel their future is in good hands by having Nix over Wilson.
A clear, strong and consistent message coming from the franchise is a positive sign to the fanbase.