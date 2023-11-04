Rutgers makes Ohio State look silly, Eagles jealous with beautiful Tush Push variation
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights just gave the football world a cool fake Tush Push play during their huge matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.
The Ohio State Buckeyes were given the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff by the selection committee this past Tuesday. They got it by being 8-0 on the season and earning big wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
While they are obviously going to be in contention for the Big Ten Championship, they had to ensure they win out the rest of the season. In Week 10, they faced the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are no longer the pushovers of the conference, as they sit at 6-2 on the season and are already eligible for a bowl game.
On Saturday, Rutgers pulled out all the stops and showed Ohio State to take them seriously. Early in the second quarter on fourth-and-one, the Scarlet Knights lined up for a Tush Push. As quarterback Gavin Wimsatt lunged forward, he hiked the football between his legs to running back Kyle Monangai, who took it for a huge 45-yard gain.
Rutgers fakes out Ohio State with fake Tush Push
NFL teams have been trying to replicate the Tush Push, which has been used successfully by the Philadelphia Eagles. It certainly helps that the Eagles have the best offensive line in football and a quarterback with strong legs in Jalen Hurts. Maybe they will take a page out of Rutgers' playbook, literally, and give this a try.
Hey, it faked out Ohio State's stout defense.
Speaking of the Eagles, they unveiled a fake Tush Push play of their own in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders. As the Eagles lined up for their signature play, Hurts handed the football off to running back D'Andre Swift, who took it for a touchdown and extended the team's lead to 38-24.
The Scarlet Knights were able to get points out of that play. On the next three plays, Wimsatt threw an incomplete pass and logged a pair of four-yard runs. That allowed Rutgers kicker Jai Patel to kick a 22-yard field goal to cut Ohio State's lead to 7-3.
We'll bet that NFL teams add this variation by Rutgers into their playbooks within the next two weeks.