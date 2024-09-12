Ryan Day claims he's actually definitely happy for former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord
Kyle McCord, the former Ohio State quarterback, has found new life and unprecedented success at Syracuse. Just two games into the 2024 season, McCord has not only silenced doubters but has emerged as a potential Heisman Trophy contender, showcasing the transformative power of the transfer portal and the unpredictable nature of college athletics.
McCord's journey from Ohio State to Syracuse is a testament to the complex dynamics of modern college football. After spending the majority of his career with the Buckeyes, including a stint as their starting quarterback in 2023, McCord made the bold decision to transfer to Syracuse for his senior year.
This move, initially seen as a step down from the powerhouse that is Ohio State, has proven to be beneficial for both McCord and the Orange.
The statistics tell a story of dominance that few could have predicted. In just two games, McCord has amassed 735 passing yards, good for third in the nation. His eight touchdown passes tie him for the national lead, and he's achieved these numbers with remarkable efficiency, completing nearly 70% of his passes.
Perhaps most impressively, McCord has thrown only one interception, demonstrating a level of decision-making and ball security that coaches dream of.
What makes McCord's performance even more noteworthy is the quality of the competition he's faced. In Syracuse's second game, they took on a ranked Georgia Tech team, a true test for any quarterback. McCord responded with a stellar performance, throwing for 381 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Orange to a statement 31-28 victory. This win not only validated McCord's hot start but also put Syracuse on the map as a team to watch in the ACC.
The praise for McCord has come from all corners, including, notably, his former coach at Ohio State, Ryan Day. In a gesture of sportsmanship and professional respect, Day commented on McCord's early success, saying, "It looks like he's doing a great job. Looks like the first couple of games, he's gotten in a good rhythm and got a great win this past weekend. So I'm happy to see him doing well so far this season."
This endorsement from one of college football's most respected coaches adds significant weight to McCord's accomplishments.
Perhaps the most intriguing development in McCord's early-season narrative is his sudden emergence as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Robert Griffin III, himself a Heisman winner, listed McCord as No. 2 on his list of Heisman front-runners after week two.
This rapid ascension from transfer quarterback to potential Heisman winner is unprecedented and speaks volumes about McCord's talent and the perfect fit he's found at Syracuse.
The impact of McCord's success extends beyond just his individual accolades. Syracuse, a program that has struggled to consistently succeed in recent years, suddenly finds itself with a 2-0 record and a quarterback who's the talk of college football.
Head coach Fran Brown even jokingly suggested sending Ryan Day a bottle of champagne for "allowing us to get him," a comment that is a testament to McCord's transformative effect on the program.
As we look ahead, the question becomes whether McCord can sustain this level of performance. With a bye week coming up before facing new ACC member Stanford, McCord will have time to refine his game further. The pressure will undoubtedly increase as more eyes turn to Syracuse and expectations rise, but if his first two games are any indication, McCord seems more than capable of handling the spotlight.