Ryan Day's family faces threats after false report from Michigan media
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and his family have received threats after a report suggested he snitched on Michigan's sign-stealing scheme.
By Mark Powell
A report published in The Wolverine last week suggested a private investigating firm responsible for the investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing scandal had connections to Ryan Day's family. This theory has since been debunked, but since the story went live, Day and his family has received threats.
On Monday, Ross Dellinger of Yahoo Sports was able to refute the claim, but at that point the report had gone viral, which rabid Michigan fans unhappy that Ohio State seemingly ratted them out. While it's unclear exactly how the Wolverines sign stealing was initially reported, the investigation team had no connection to the Buckeyes coach, as far as we know.
“Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti contacted NCAA officials on Monday in an effort to seek answers over the claim, senior officials at both the Big Ten and NCAA told Yahoo Sports. The NCAA confirmed that Day nor his family members had any involvement,” Dellenger wrote.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, family received threats
Day and his family reportedly received threats regarding the incident, per Awful Announcing.
Thankfully, Day and his family have since been cleared, but it goes to show the fragile state of reporting in this scandal as the NCAA and Big Ten investigate what exactly happened with former Michigan assistant Connor Stallions, and if Jim Harbaugh was in the know.
Unfortunately, some Wolverines fans seem more concerned about which of their rivals tipped off the NCAA, rather than why Harbaugh evidently wasn't aware one of his assistants was illegally scouting opponents on their schedule.
If Harbaugh was aware of Stallions activity, then this scandal goes all the way to the top, and Michigan could be in danger of severe punishment from the Big Ten. If not, this entire thing reeks of insubordination, and should force Harbaugh to take a real look in the mirror.