Ryan Day’s ‘hot seat’ may have been greatly overexaggerated
Keep a lid on the rumors about Ohio State head coach Ryan Day getting fired anytime soon.
By Kristen Wong
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was at one point a hot seat candidate this summer. Following news of Day's recent raise, Buckeyes fans should expect Day at the helm of the program for the foreseeable future.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, Day received a pay raise that increased his total compensation to $10 million for the 2023-24 season. Documents were obtained that revealed the university gave Day a 5.25 percent bump in salary.
The Buckeyes head coach is also making more than $5 million for media payments, which include promotions and PR services.
Just because Day is getting a raise doesn't necessarily mean he's off the hook. Like any other job, college football coaches are eligible for yearly raises as written in their contracts.
In Day's two-year contract signed last September, the fourth-year coach is indeed eligible for an annual raise, as are his assistant coaches, who received a pay bump this past spring.
It's clear as to why OSU would want to retain Day -- since he took over in 2018, the Buckeyes have lost just six games, cultivating a winning culture and pedigree that other Big Ten teams could only dream of.
Yet consistency may not be enough if Day can't lead the Buckeyes to CFP success. Day is 1-3 in College Football Playoff games and has yet to win a National Championship. One Rose Bowl victory in 2021 is great, but perhaps not up to par with what the university hopes for this program.
Day is certainly being paid like the savvy and keen offensive mind he is, but can he deliver a little bit more this year? Maybe start with a win against Michigan in November.